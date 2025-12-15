Monday, December 15, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC protects Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath from arrest in cheating case

SC protects Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath from arrest in cheating case

The top court was hearing pleas filed by Talpade and Nath for clubbing of FIRs registered in various states in connection with the case

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court on Monday protected actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath from arrest. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday protected actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath from arrest till investigation concludes in a case of cheating and breach of trust against a society.

During the hearing before a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan, Talpade's counsel said the actor was called as a guest celebrity in the annual event of the company. "I am not supposed to know. I never earned any money," the lawyer said.

Nath's lawyer submitted that the actor has not attended any function and his photo has been used 10 years.

"If a top actor or a cricketer is giving his advertisement or appearing as a brand ambassador for corporate company which goes into liquidation or there are criminal cases against the company will it also go against the cricketer or actor?  "We dispose of this writ petition (filed by Talpade) by continuing the interim order of protection from arrest granted by us until the investigation into the offences against the petitioner is complete," the bench said.

 

The top court was hearing pleas filed by Talpade and Nath for clubbing of FIRs registered in various states in connection with the case.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC refuses plea on IndiGo flight cancellations, directs petitioner to HC

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear plea on worsening Delhi-NCR air pollution on December 17

Supreme Court, SC

FIA moves Supreme Court challenging TDSAT order on airport charges

Surya Kant

CJI calls for unified judicial policy, tech use to align court practices

Supreme Court, SC

'Something wrong': SC flags concerns over Madras HC order in Karur stampede

Thirteen people, including Talpade and Nath, were booked on the complaint of 37-year-old Sonipat resident Vipul Antil.

Antil alleged that both the actors "promoted the Human Welfare Credit Cooperative Society Ltd, as brand ambassadors".

About the two actors, the police said, "It has been alleged that they were its brand ambassadors and victims get lured to invest because of such personalities. They were named in the complaint. An FIR has been registered. Now, it will be investigated what was their role."  The FIR was registered on January 22 under Sections 316 (2), 318 (2) and 318 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for various offences, including criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The police alleged that the society committed a "serious crime of cheating the public through financial schemes".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED questions Yes Bank's Rana Kapoor in Reliance Anil Ambani group case

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Govt monitoring airfares, acting on price hikes, says minister Naidu

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

LS adjourned till 2 PM amid protests over 'threat' to PM Modi's life

insurance

Govt set to introduce Bill to hike FDI in insurance sector to 100%

MGNREGA

MGNREGA to be renamed: A look at the scheme's origin and controversies

Topics : Supreme Court money laundering case Scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOPark Medi World IPODigital Ad FraudBondi Beach ShootingDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon