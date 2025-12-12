Friday, December 12, 2025 | 04:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Something wrong': SC flags concerns over Madras HC order in Karur stampede

'Something wrong': SC flags concerns over Madras HC order in Karur stampede

The Supreme Court said there is 'something wrong' with how the Madras High Court handled petitions on the Karur stampede, as it examined a report and asked all sides to respond before the next hearing

Supreme Court, SC

A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi directed that the Registrar General’s report be shared with all parties. (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concerns over how the Madras High Court dealt with matters related to the Karur stampede case. After examining a report submitted by the Registrar General of the High Court, the apex court observed that there seemed to be “something wrong” in the way the High Court handled the proceedings, LiveLaw reported.
 
A Bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi directed that the Registrar General’s report be shared with all parties. The Bench also sought their replies before taking further steps.
 

SC earlier questioned Madras HC’s intervention

 
The Supreme Court had previously raised doubts about the High Court’s role while hearing petitions that demanded an independent investigation into the September 27 stampede. The tragedy occurred during a rally organised by actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in Karur.
 
 
The Bench had questioned how the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai could order the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) made up only of State Police officers, when Karur falls under the jurisdiction of the Madurai Bench. It also noted that the writ petition filed in Chennai was only about creating an SOP for political rallies. The court asked how an SIT order could be passed in a petition that had nothing to do with investigating the stampede, the news report said.
 
On October 13, when the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the incident, it also asked the Registrar General of the High Court to explain how the Chennai Bench handled the petition.     

Also Read

Census 2027

Cabinet approves ₹11,718 cr budget for Census 2027, timeline announced

Supreme Court, SC

SC junks plea on quake risk: 'Should we relocate everyone to the moon?'

Ozempic India launch

Ozempic in India: What it does and how it fits into a growing health crisis

Retail inflation

Retail inflation rises marginally to 0.71% in Nov on higher food prices

Real estate

Delayed flat possession or poor construction: How to file a RERA complaint

 

'Something wrong going in high court'

 
After reading the report on Friday, Justice Maheshwari remarked, "Something wrong going in the High Court. This is not a right thing that is happening in HC... The Registrar General has sent a report."
 
Senior Advocate P Wilson, appearing for the state, responded, "In our HC, whatever is incidental to issue coming before court, they pass an order..."
 

Bench declines to modify earlier judgment

 
The Bench also refused an oral request to modify a part of its judgment ordering a CBI probe. The concern was over the use of the word ‘native’ in paragraph 33 of that order. In the earlier ruling, the Supreme Court had set up a three-member Supervisory Committee led by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, who was asked to appoint two senior IPS officers -- possibly from the Tamil Nadu cadre -- but “not natives of Tamil Nadu".
 
The court refused to change this part of the order. It also issued notice on a fresh petition filed by KK Ramesh.
 
P Wilson also raised the matter of the stay on the State-appointed Commission. He assured that the Commission would only give recommendations to prevent such tragedies and would not interfere with the CBI inquiry. The Bench, however, neither lifted the stay nor issued notice, the news report said.     
 

What has happened so far

 
On October 13, the Supreme Court handed over the investigation to the CBI, citing concerns about possible political influence and public doubt over a fair probe. The stampede had killed 41 people.
 
The Tamil Nadu government recently submitted its counter-affidavit, blaming the incident on “reckless, negligent and uncoordinated actions” of TVK organisers. The state also sought to cancel the order for a CBI investigation.
 
TVK had challenged the Madras High Court’s October 3 order forming an SIT with State Police officers, arguing that the court made adverse remarks against the party and its leader Vijay. The petition sought an independent probe monitored by a former Supreme Court judge.
 
Other petitions questioned why the Madras High Court’s Madurai Bench refused to transfer the case to the CBI. The Supreme Court also raised concerns about why TVK received permission for the rally when AIADMK was denied permission at the same venue for being too narrow, and why postmortems for dozens of victims were conducted at midnight with cremations completed by 4 am.

More From This Section

Shivraj Patil

Shivraj Patil: Cong leader who faced flak during 26/11 for changing attire

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Sitharaman introduces Appropriation Bill in Lok Sabha

Supreme Court, SC

We are immune, says SC, flags half-baked commentary on pending cases

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra brings IAS officers under purview of Lokayukta with amendment

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Brookfield to invest $1 bn to build GCC facility in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Topics : Supreme Court Madras HC Stampede BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon