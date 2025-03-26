Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking FIR over cash at HC judge's home

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking FIR over cash at HC judge's home

The CJI, who has stopped the practice of oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing, said that the plea would come up

Supreme Court, SC

The lawyer said that the apex court has done a "commendable job" but an FIR was needed (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused an urgent mentioning of a plea seeking a direction to Delhi Police to lodge an FIR over the alleged discovery of semi-burnt stash of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna was urged by lawyer Mathews J Nedumpara that the plea be listed for urgent hearing before a bench as it pertained to larger public interest.

The CJI, who has stopped the practice of oral mentioning of cases for urgent listing, said that the plea would come up.

The lawyer said that the apex court has done a "commendable job" but an FIR was needed.

 

"Don't make public statements," the CJI said.

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir protest

LIVE: J-K Police raid multiple locations in UAPA crackdown on separatist groups

SC, Supreme Court

'Insensitive': Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order in minor rape case

Nagpur violence

Highlights: More than 114 detained in connection to Nagpur violence so far

Security, Manipur Security

13 parties to urge Centre to defer Manipur delimitation over Census errors

Supreme Court, SC

SC takes suo motu cognisance of controversial Allahabad HC order on rape

A woman and co-petitioner in the matter said that if such a case was against a common citizen then several probe agencies, like CBI and ED, would have been after that person.

"This is quite enough. The plea will come up accordingly," the CJI said.

A plea was filed by Nedumpara and three others on Sunday seeking a direction to police to lodge an FIR in the matter.

The plea also challenges the 1991 judgement in the K Veeraswami case, in which the top court ruled that no criminal proceedings could be initiated against a judge of the high court or the top court without the prior nod of the Chief Justice of India.

The alleged cash discovery happened following a fire at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at around 11.35 pm on March 14, prompting the fire officers to rush to the spot.

On Tuesday, the three members of a Supreme Court-appointed in-house committee visited the residence of Justice Varma, as it commenced its inquiry into allegations.

In the wake of the controversy, the apex court Collegium recommended the repatriation of Justice Varma, who was de-rostered by the Delhi High Court following a directive from CJI, to his parent, Allahabad High Court.

On March 22, the CJI constituted the three-member committee to conduct an in-house inquiry into allegations and decided to upload the inquiry report of Chief Justice D K Upadhyay of the Delhi High Court in the incident. It included photos and videos of the alleged discovery of a huge stash of cash.

Justice Varma denounced the allegations and said no cash was ever placed in the storeroom either by him or any of his family members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Harpal Cheema, Bhagwant Mann

Punjab govt unveils ₹2.36 trn Budget, announces first-ever 'drug census'

Sanjay Kumar Mishra, former ED chief

Former ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra appointed full-time EAC-PM member

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

'People coming together to make Badalta Punjab,' says Arvind Kejriwal

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi HC issues notice on plea challenging Atishi's Kalkaji election win

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

'It was Mrityunjay Mahakumbh, not Mrityu Kumbh', says UP CM Adityanath

Topics : Supreme Court Delhi High Court Indian Judiciary HC Judges court orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportSiemens Share PricePUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Release DateIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon