Sensex (0.41%)
69805.42 + 283.73
Nifty (0.38%)
20979.80 + 78.65
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
44495.65 0.65
Nifty Smallcap (-0.56%)
6734.45 -37.65
Nifty Bank (0.53%)
47088.35 + 246.95
Heatmap

SC rejects plea seeking direction to fix expenses' limit by parties

"Either these are legislative changes or policy matters. How can we entertain a petition like this," a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

"These are all matters of legislative policy," said the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a direction to fix the limit of expenses by political parties and candidates in elections, saying these are matters of legislative policy.
"Either these are legislative changes or policy matters. How can we entertain a petition like this," a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud observed.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bench was hearing a plea filed by a Haryana-based man seeking several directions, including to calculate and fix the limit of expenses by political parties and candidates, restrict the expenditure on articles printed and posted prior to nominations and calculate expenses of rallies performed during filing of nomination.
"These are all matters of legislative policy," said the bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
The plea had also sought a direction to all the high courts to decide election petitions within six months.
"These are not matters on which we can merely give directions. There is already a law...," the bench observed.
The petitioner told the bench there was no limit on expenditure by political parties.
"That is a matter of legislative change," the CJI said, adding, "We can't command Parliament that you shall enact a law on this subject".
The petitioner also referred to section 86 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with trial of election petitions.
"Dismissed. These are all matters of policy," the bench said.

Also Read

Institutional collaboration precursor to solution finding: CJI Chandrachud

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

'God may have heard prayers, no thanks to govt': SC on Delhi air pollution

SC's real-time data now available on National Judicial Data Grid: CJI

ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn as CM of Mizoram; replaces MNF's Zoramthanga

BJP likely to appoint central observers in 3 states to pick chief ministers

LS adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar over listing of report on Moitra

Painkiller Meftal can have adverse reactions; govt issues drug safety alert

Speed limit on Yamuna E-way to be reduced to 75 kmph next week; here's why

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : D Y Chandrachud Supreme Court expenses of political parties Political parties

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon