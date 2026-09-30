SC rules out total Diwali cracker ban, to set hours after CPCB report

The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it would permit the use of firecrackers during Diwali within specified time windows, ruling out both a blanket prohibition and unrestricted bursting throughout the day.

A Bench of Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale said any regulatory framework would have to balance religious and cultural sentiments associated with Diwali with concerns over air and noise pollution, particularly their impact on vulnerable sections of society.

“We are not going to agree with a total ban. Nor are we going to allow them to do it for 24 hours,” the Bench said. It observed that while a complete prohibition could affect public sentiment, unrestricted use could have a “huge impact” on the environment and on elderly people, those who are ill and children.

The Court said it would consider prescribing specific hours during which permitted firecrackers could be used after receiving a report from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought time until October 15 for the CPCB to submit its findings on barium-based firecrackers. She told the Bench that outdoor testing of such crackers was yet to be conducted.

Bhati also suggested that the manufacture of joint firecrackers, or larri, which are strings of individual crackers connected by a common fuse and designed to explode sequentially, could be permitted subject to conditions. The Court indicated that it was inclined to accept the proposal.

“During the course of hearing ASG submitted information pertaining to joint firecrackers. We are inclined to accept the suggestions made,” the Bench recorded in its order.

The Court was hearing a petition pending since 2015 concerning restrictions on firecrackers in Delhi and other northern states during the period when air pollution levels typically deteriorate. It has passed several orders over the years regulating the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital.

While firecracker use had earlier been prohibited in Delhi in view of persistent air-quality concerns, the Supreme Court last year allowed the sale and use of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for a limited period around Diwali.

The Bench had, during hearings in July and August this year, sought the CPCB’s views on whether restrictions could be eased for certain categories of firecrackers.

During Wednesday’s hearing, counsel also pointed to the likely deterioration in Delhi’s air quality during the festival season, particularly with crop-residue burning expected around the same period.

Senior Advocate K Parameshwar, appearing for some firecracker manufacturers, argued against imposing a regime specifically targeting Delhi. He submitted that the issue required consideration at the national level and urged the Court to reconcile the proceedings with a pending matter before another Bench concerning firecracker restrictions.

The Supreme Court subsequently granted the CPCB time to file its report on barium-based crackers.

It also noted that some questions before it overlap with those arising in the other pending proceedings. The Bench said it would be preferable for the matters to be considered together by an appropriate common Bench and permitted parties to mention the issue before the concerned Bench.

Applications seeking a complete ban on firecrackers, along with other pending applications, will be considered subsequently.