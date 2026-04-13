Asha Bhosle's last rites begin; Asha Parekh, Sachin Tendulkar pay tribute

Veteran actors Asha Parekh, Helen, composer AR Rahman and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar were among the friends and colleagues who paid their last respects to legendary singer Asha Bhosle at her residence here on Monday.

Bhosle passed away on Sunday morning due to multi-organ failure at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital.

The final darshan is underway at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, and will continue until 3 pm.

Her body has been placed in a glass casket, draped in the tricolour and adorned with white lilies, with a ceremonial police salute accorded as part of state honours.

A large smiling portrait of Bhosle stood near the casket, surrounded by elaborate white floral arrangements.

Songs from across her decades-long career such as "Aao Huzoor Tumko", "Aaiye Meherban", "Jhumka Gira Re", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", "O Saathi Re" and "Yai Re Yai Re" played in the background.

Fans have gathered outside the residence, with police deploying barricades and tightening security at the venue.

Bhosle's son Anand and granddaughter Zanai were among the family members present and looked inconsolable.

Also present were Bhosle's siblings Usha Mangeshkar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar, with the latter seen seated in a wheelchair. Their elder sister, Lata Mangeshkar, passed in February 2022, also at the age of 92.

Rahman, who worked with Bhosle on songs like "Tanha Tanha", "Rangeela Re", "Radha Kaise Na Jaale" and others, was the first to arrive at her residence.

Tendulkar arrived soon after with his wife Anjali. Incidentally, Bhosle made one of her last appearances at the wedding of Tendulkar's son Arjun last month.

Parekh met the singer's family before paying her last respects to Bhosle, whose voice defined many of the actor's biggest hits of the 1960s and '70s, including "Parde Mein Rehne Do", "O Mere Sona Re", and "Kitna Pyara Wada Hai".

Helen, who lent her iconic moves to Bhosle's voice on cabaret classics such as "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja", "Yeh Mera Dil", and "O Haseena Zulfonwali", embraced Bhosle's son after paying her last respects.

Actor Jackie Shroff stood quietly in a corner after offering his condolences.

Other noted personalities, including Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, actors Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and NCP leader Supriya Sule, were also seen offering their condolences to the family.

Among others who came to pay their respects were singers Leslie Lewis, Anuradha Paudwal, Jaspinder Narula, Talat Aziz, Hariharan and Udit Narayan, actors Poonam Dhillon, Meenakshi Sheshadri and Sachin Pilgaonkar, and filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker and Subhash Ghai.

Following the public viewing, the funeral procession will proceed from Bhosle's residence to the Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar, where the last rites are scheduled to be performed at 4 pm.

On Saturday evening, after her body was brought home from the hospital, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister Ashish Shelar paid floral tributes.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers.

Some of her most popular songs were "Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar", "In Ankhon Ki Masti", "Dil Cheez Kya Hai", "Piya Tu Ab to Aaja", "Duniya Mein Logon Ko", and "Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main".

Bhosle was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke award and Maharashtra Bhushan awards.