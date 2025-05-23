Friday, May 23, 2025 | 07:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J-K DGP visits Kishtwar encounter site, reviews anti-terror operation

J-K DGP visits Kishtwar encounter site, reviews anti-terror operation

He visited the Singhpora- Chatroo area, where a major anti-terror operation is underway, police spokesperson said.

J&K security forces

A massive combing operation has been launched to flush out terrorists suspected to be hiding in the area. (Representative Image)

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Thursday visited Kishtwar district to review the ongoing anti-terror operation, and assess the ground situation and operational strategy.

He visited the Singhpora- Chatroo area, where a major anti-terror operation is underway, police spokesperson said. One soldier was killed during an exchange of fire, while four terrorists are believed to be still holed up in the area.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu Zone Bhim Sen Tuti and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shridhar Patil. During the visit held detailed discussions with senior officers from the police, Army and paramilitary forces leading the operation in the dense forested terrain, she said.

 

The joint operation is being carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), following a brief exchange of fire earlier in the day.

A massive combing operation has been launched to flush out terrorists suspected to be hiding in the area, she said.

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah visits Badhaal village

Reservation rules: No deadline set for review panel yet, says J&K govt

death

Mystery deaths in J&K's Rajouri: Badhal village declared containment zone

Saffron, Kesar

Kashmir's saffron farmers experiment indoor cultivation amid climate change

Omar Abdullah, PM Modi

Gulmarg has become winter sports capital of India: PM Modi at Sonamarg

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM to inaugurate Z-Morh tunnel on Jan 13, security beefed up in Kashmir

Senior officers, including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar, are camping at the site to ensure seamless coordination among the forces, spokesperson said.

The DGP interacted with personnel on the ground, lauding their efforts and urging them to continue working with resolve. He issued specific directions to bring all those involved in terrorist activities to justice.

Prabhat praised the high level of synergy between the security agencies and reiterated the police force's commitment to sustained counter-terrorism operations to uphold peace and stability in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

V Narayanan, ISRO Chairman

ISRO chief V Narayanan says 2025 very important, declares it Gaganyaan year

BSF, Army, India Bangladesh border

BSF foils smuggling in Ferozepur, seizes drones, nabs armed suspect

Modi, Narendra Modi

Highlights: More than 100 Amrit Bharat stations ready today,says PM Modi

Christian Michel

AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC eases bail terms for Christian Michel James

Supreme Court

Supreme Court says ED crossing all limits, stays TASMAC investigation

Topics : Kashmir valley Jammu and Kashmir Police Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon