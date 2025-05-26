Monday, May 26, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC to hear Karnataka's plea against TDR grant to royal family heirs

SC to hear Karnataka's plea against TDR grant to royal family heirs

The dispute dates back to 1997, when the royal family challenged the validity of the 1996 Act before the top court and the plea is still pending

Supreme Court

The bench questioned whether the current bench could sit in appeal over the order passed by a coordinate bench

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court agreed to list for hearing on Tuesday a plea of the Karnataka government challenging grant of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates to the legal heirs of the erstwhile Mysore royal family in connection with the acquisition of 15 acres of Bangalore Palace Grounds.

Initially, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih asked senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the state government, as to how it can review the order passed by another bench.

On May 22, another bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar had directed the Karnataka government to issue TDR certificates worth Rs 3,011 crore to the royal heirs in a contempt proceeding.

 

However, the senior lawyer said the TDR provision, introduced through a 2004 amendment to the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act, cannot be applied retrospectively to land acquired in 1996 under the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act.

He said the 15 acres were acquired before the TDR provision existed, and that any compensation was already settled under the original Act.

Also Read

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka govt to file defamation case against BJP, issues notification

Supreme Court, SC

Playing cards without gambling doesn't involve moral turpitude: SC

H D Kumaraswamy

ED raids on Parameshwara due to his 'Congress friends': HD Kumaraswamy

Prahlad Joshi

ED to act on info, none will be spared in Parameshwara case: Pralhad Joshi

SBI staffer Kannada row

'This is India, I'll speak Hindi': SBI staff sparks Hindi-Kannada row

This acquisition occurred under a 1996 law, and compensation of Rs 11 crore was fixed. The concept of TDR didn't exist at that time. Section 14B, which permits TDR, was introduced only in 2004, and applies only where landowners voluntarily surrender their land and not where the State acquires it compulsorily, he said.

The dispute dates back to 1997, when the royal family challenged the validity of the 1996 Act before the top court and the plea is still pending.

Meanwhile, the state government sought to develop a road on a portion of the palace grounds, which triggered a series of litigations and ultimately led to the contempt petitions.

The senior lawyer raised concerns about the contempt judgment, arguing that the bench failed to address his legal objections under Section 14B.

You cannot amend a final judgment or introduce new rights via a contempt proceeding, he said.

The bench questioned whether the current bench could sit in appeal over the order passed by a coordinate bench.

Sibal clarified that the state government was not seeking to overturn the earlier order, but only to ensure that its legal concerns are properly addressed within the framework of the pending appeal.

TDR certificates are a mechanism used in land acquisition to compensate landowners when their property is taken for public projects like road widening or infrastructure development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi arrives in Gujarat for two-day visit; holds roadshow in Vadodara

mumbai rains, mumbai rain news, weather mumbai, mumbai news

Heavy rainfall brings Mumbai to standstill; train & flight operations hit

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Unprecedented May rains in three Pune tehsils, says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

neet

SC to hear plea against NEET-PG 2025 being held in two shifts on June 15

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warns officials over waterlogging, slum razing

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon