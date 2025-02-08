Business Standard

SC to hear PIL seeking right to 'euthanasia' for rabies patients on Feb 10

In its plea, the NGO prayed that a procedure should be laid down for rabies patients to allow them or their guardians to opt for the assistance of physicians for assisted dying or passive euthanasia

Supreme Court, SC

In 2020, the top court issued notice to the Centre and sought responses from ministries of health and environment on the petition that was filed in 2019 (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday a PIL seeking the right to passive euthanasia for persons afflicted with rabies.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran agreed to take up the petition filed by NGO All Creatures Great and Small on February 10 after the matter was mentioned for listing.

In 2020, the top court issued notice to the Centre and sought responses from ministries of health and environment on the petition that was filed in 2019.

In its plea, the NGO prayed that a procedure should be laid down for rabies patients to allow them or their guardians to opt for the assistance of physicians for assisted dying or passive euthanasia.

 

On March 9, 2018, a five-judge Constitution bench of the SC held that right to life includes right to die and legalised passive euthanasia by allowing the creation of a 'living will' that could provide terminally ill patients or those in persistent vegetative state (PVS) with no hope of recovery a dignified exit by refusing medical treatment or life support system.

The NGO, represented by senior advocate Sonia and advocate Noor Rampal, seeks to carve out an exception for rabies patients within the apex court judgement.

It has said in its petition that rabies has a 100 per cent fatality rate and can be "more torturous and harrowing to succumb to than other forms of ailments".

"These unique symptoms of rabies make it an exceptional case where the patients have to be tied and shackled to their beds reducing their personal freedom, movement dignity and integrity," it said.

The court should consider the "exceptional/violent nature of the disease and the absence of a cure thereof that makes it a separate class".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

