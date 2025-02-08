Business Standard

Delhi result: Celebrations start at BJP HQs as trends show decisive lead

Delhi result: Celebrations start at BJP HQs as trends show decisive lead

The BJP was leading in 41 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 29, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission

BJP Flag, BJP

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends showed the saffron party returning to power in the national capital after more than 26 years with a decisive mandate.

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere.

Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.

The BJP was leading in 41 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 29, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission.

With the early trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva reaffirmed the party's confidence in forming a government in the national capital.

 

He said the next Delhi chief minister would be from the BJP and added that the central leadership would decide who it would be.

"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

The BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, who was leading AAP's Atishi, echoed Sachdeva's optimism.

"The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi government Bharatiya Janata Party BJP

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

