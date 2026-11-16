SC upholds NCLAT order to revisit Videocon resolution plan over 95% haircut

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s (NCLAT) decision to send Twinstar Technologies’ resolution plan for 13 Videocon group companies back to lenders for reconsideration, citing concerns over the treatment of creditors and compliance with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

A Bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe dismissed the appeals challenging the appellate tribunal’s January 2022 order.

The court also endorsed the NCLAT’s authority to remit an approved resolution plan to the Committee of Creditors (CoC), while laying down guidelines for exercising such powers.

“We have upheld the power of the NCLAT to send the approved resolution plan to the CoC and, for the reasons assigned by us, we have dismissed all the appeals,” the Bench said while pronouncing its verdict. A detailed copy of the judgment is awaited.

The dispute concerns a ₹2,962 crore resolution plan submitted by Twinstar Technologies for 13 Videocon group entities.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, approved the proposal on June 8, 2021, despite the companies having admitted liabilities of approximately ₹65,000 crore. The plan, therefore, entailed a haircut of more than 95 per cent, leaving creditors to forgo nearly ₹62,000 crore.

The proposal secured the backing of lenders holding 95.09 per cent of the CoC's voting share.

However, Bank of Maharashtra, IFCI and SIDBI challenged its approval before the NCLAT, questioning the distribution of proceeds and the proposed repayment mechanism involving non-convertible debentures redeemable after around five years.

On January 5, 2022, the NCLAT overturned the NCLT's approval and directed the matter to be reconsidered by the CoC. It identified discrepancies between the resolution professional's compliance certificate and the calculations used to determine payments to creditors.

The appellate tribunal also held that dissenting lenders could not be compelled to accept securities instead of the cash payment contemplated under the IBC. It further observed that the NCLT's direction to make payments in cash, rather than through debentures, altered the resolution plan and consequently required the CoC's consideration.

Another concern was the position of lenders who had initially voted in favour of the proposal but subsequently sought its reconsideration. Creditors representing 94.98 per cent of the voting share raised objections over the substantial haircut and the manner in which stakeholders were treated.

The NCLAT also flagged the absence of prior approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) when the CoC cleared the resolution plan. It observed that statutory compliance could not be left to the commercial wisdom of creditors.