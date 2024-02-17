Sensex (    %)
                        
Several cabinet ministers in Champai Soren's Jharkhand govt assume office

Senior Congress leader and minister Alamgir Alam, who has been given the portfolio of rural development, panchayati raj, and rural works department, assumed office at the state secretariat

Champai Soren (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A number of newly inducted ministers in Jharkhand's Champai Soren-led alliance government assumed office on Saturday.
The CM had allocated portfolios to the ministers on Friday.
With the exception of a few, most ministers retained the portfolios they were assigned during the previous Hemant Soren government.
Senior Congress leader and minister Alamgir Alam, who has been given the portfolio of rural development, panchayati raj, and rural works department, assumed office at the state secretariat.
Jamshedpur (west) Congress MLA Banna Gupta took office as the minister of the health and disaster management department at Nepal House, while another Congress minister, Badal Patralekh, assumed charge of the agriculture and animal husbandry department.
Patralekh directed the department officers to ensure proper spending of the budget allocation for 2023-24, as it is set to end next month.
Gupta said his intention to strengthen the state's health infrastructure.
"The budget expenditure for 2023-24 is currently at 50 per cent. I will strive to increase this," Gupta said.
JMM MLA Hafizul Hasan, assigned the tourism, sports, and youth affairs portfolio, also assumed office.
On February 2, Champai Soren was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of the state, with senior Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta taking oath as ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jharkhand Cabinet Politics

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

