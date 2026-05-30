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Home / India News / Shivakumar elected legislature party leader, set to be new Karnataka CM

Shivakumar elected legislature party leader, set to be new Karnataka CM

Shivakumar's swearing-in as the new CM will take place on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan

DK Shivakumar, Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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Karnataka state Congress President D K Shivakumar was elected leader of the legislature party on Saturday, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister of the state, party sources said.

Senior leader Siddaramaiah, the outgoing chief minister, proposed Shivakumar's name as the new leader of the legislature party at the meeting held at Vidhan Soudha. The meeting was overseen by AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala.

However, the CLP meeting to elect the new leader took a break, and top leaders including Siddaramaiah, Venugopal and Surjewala went into a huddle in a separate room, according to sources.

 

Shivakumar's swearing-in as the new CM will take place on June 3 at the Glass House of Lok Bhavan here.

Shivakumar served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Siddaramaiah government.

Siddaramaiah resigned as Chief Minister on Thursday and Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, accepted his resignation the next day and dissolved the Council of Ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : D K Shivakumar Karnataka Karnataka Assembly

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

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