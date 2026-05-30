IMD issues red and orange alerts as dust storms sweep across Delhi

Dust storms and heavy winds hit parts of Delhi amid red and orange alerts on Saturday evening as the India Meteorological Department forecast strong thunderstorms, lightning, hail and rain.

The weather department said a dust storm followed by a severe thunderstorm accompanied by lightning, hail and light to moderate rain is very likely over parts of central, northeast, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi.

Wind speeds are expected to range between 70 and 90 kmph, gusting up to 100 kmph.

It said moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rain are very likely over parts of southeast, east, central, northeast, south, southwest, west, northwest and north Delhi, as well as Shahdara and New Delhi districts.

Winds may blow at speeds of 40 to 60 kmph, gusting up to 80 kmph.

Light rain is also very likely over parts of south Delhi, the IMD said.

It advised residents to remain indoors, avoid taking shelter under trees, stay away from weak structures and unplug electrical appliances during the thunderstorm activity.

The weather change is being driven by an active western disturbance affecting north-west India, along with an associated cyclonic circulation, which has enhanced moisture and instability over the region, according to the weather department.

The spell comes after several days of hot conditions in the national capital and is expected to bring temporary relief from the heat across the city.

Earlier in the day, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 24.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius.