NBA realises ₹21.26 cr under Access and Benefit Sharing mechanism in FY26

The National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has realised Rs 21.26 crore under the Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) mechanism during the financial year 2025-26, officials of the environment ministry said on Saturday.

The ABS mechanism, established under the Biological Diversity Act, ensures that benefits arising from the utilisation of biological resources are shared fairly and equitably with local communities, Biodiversity Management Committees, farmers, and traditional knowledge holders.

The funds generated contribute directly to biodiversity conservation, sustainable use of biological resources and livelihood enhancement at the grassroots level.

"The amount was generated from approvals granted for research, commercial utilisation, intellectual property rights, bio-survey and bio-utilisation of biological resources, reflecting growing industry participation in India's biodiversity governance framework," an official said.

During the period, the seed sector emerged as the largest contributor, accounting for Rs 11.75 crore, followed by the Ayush sector with Rs 5.56 crore. Other contributors included nutraceuticals with Rs 1.40 crore and pharmaceuticals with Rs 1.18 crore.

Contributions were also received from the biotechnology, cosmetics, chemical, biofuel, and food and beverage sectors.