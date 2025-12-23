Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Should keep politics aside and work: Robert Vadra on Delhi Air Pollution

Should keep politics aside and work: Robert Vadra on Delhi Air Pollution

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'hazardous' category on Tuesday morning, significantly impacting visibility and daily life

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra

We need to find a solution to this problem: Robert Vadra (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, saying that all political parties must rise above politics and work collectively to address the serious issue of air pollution in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Robert Vadra highlighted the gravity of the situation and stressed the urgent need for concrete solutions.

"We must do something about pollution in our capital. We need to find a solution to this problem. We should keep our politics aside and do something," he said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded in the 'hazardous' category on Tuesday morning, significantly impacting visibility and daily life. According to official data, the AQI level surged to 413 at around 8 am, indicating severe health risks, especially for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

 

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), air quality in certain areas of the National Capital Region (NCR) spiked to 'severe' levels. Multiple parts of the city continued to witness alarmingly high pollution levels.

Also Read

Flights, fog, Indigo

Fog disrupts operations at Delhi airport; 10 flights cancelled, 270 delayed

Delhi Air Pollution

Why men in Delhi breathe more toxic air than women, a five-year study finds

Delhi smog, fog

Smog blankets Delhi as AQI crosses 400; IGI Airport issues advisory

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Pollution linked to rise in breathlessness, chest infections: Ficci chief

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi markets report drop in sales, footfall after BS VI ban, fuel curbs

In view of the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has invoked all actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV across Delhi-NCR. These measures include strict restrictions on construction activities, movement of certain vehicles and enhanced enforcement to curb pollution sources.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has taken a series of steps aimed at controlling rising pollution levels in the capital. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reiterated that the government is committed to enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against all sources of pollution and is closely monitoring the situation to protect public health.

Additionally, Robert Vadra extended his greetings on Christmas. Speaking about the festive season, he said, "This is a festive time. Everyone should come together... I extend my best wishes to all for their good health and Christmas. I have come here on a spiritual journey. I do charity work and receive blessings from all the priests," he said.

Christmas falls on December 25 every year, and is celebrated with joy, happiness, and compassion. It marks the birth of Jesus Christ and echoes the message of peace, love, and harmony.

On this occasion, families gather to celebrate by sharing meals, exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and spreading joy during the winter season. Churches hold special prayers and masses, creating an atmosphere of faith, hope, and unity. The festival is observed with great enthusiasm across the world and holds special significance for the Christian community.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Karti Chidambaram, Karti, Chidambaram

Chinese visa scam: Court frames charges against Karti Chidambaram, 6 others

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Reports of harassment of Hindu women in B'desh 'very disturbing': Mehbooba

Bangladesh High Commission

Security tightened outside Bangladesh High Commission ahead of VHP protest

bird flu in west bengal

Central lab confirms avian flu outbreak in Kerala's Alappuzha, Kottayam

National Farmers Day 2025/Kisan Diwas 2025

National Farmers Day 2025: History, theme and significance of Kisan Diwas

Topics : Air Quality Index Robert Vadra Delhi air quality air pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarTech Wrap December 22Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon