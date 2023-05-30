close

CAG Girish Murmu re-elected as external auditor of WHO for 4-year term

"The present election was held on May 29, 2023 in the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where the CAG of India was re-elected with an overwhelming majority (114 out of 156 votes) in first round"

Press Trust of India Geneva/New Delhi
Girish Chandra Murmu

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu was on Monday overwhelmingly reelected as the external auditor of the World Health Organization (WHO) for a four-year term from 2024 to 2027.

CAG is already holding this position in WHO for a four-year term from 2019 to 2023.

"The present election was held on May 29, 2023 in the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where the CAG of India was re-elected with an overwhelming majority (114 out of 156 votes) in the first round of voting itself," the CAG said in a statement in New Delhi.

Tanzania received 42 votes. Seventy-nine votes were required for the majority.

CAG's appointment is a recognition of its standing among the international community as well as its professionalism, high standards, global audit experience and strong national credentials, it added.

"This resounding victory was made possible by the sustained support and tireless efforts of the Permanent Representative of India to The United Nations at Geneva, his officers and a special team of handpicked officers from CAG," it said.

CAG was present in the meeting and in his address outlined his vision as the external auditor of WHO, emphasising on process improvement for better outcomes, transparency and a professional approach.

"Congratulations CAG, India! World Health Assembly re-elects Comptroller and Auditor General of India Shri Girish Chandra Murmu as the External Auditor of @WHO for 2024-27. 114 Member States out of 156 States present and voting reposed their trust in CAG, India," the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva tweeted.

This is the second major international audit assignment for the CAG this year following his selection for the post of external auditor (2024-2027) of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Geneva in March 2023.

Besides WHO, the CAG is currently the external auditor of the Food and Agriculture Organization (2020-2025), the International Atomic Energy Agency (2022-2027)and the Organisation for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2021-2023).

CAG is a Member of the United Nations Panel of External Auditors. He is also a member of the Governing Boards of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) and ASOSAI.

CAG chairs the INTOSAI Knowledge Sharing Committee, its Working Group on IT Audit, and the Compliance Audit Sub-Committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Health Organization Comptroller and Auditor General CAG Girish Chandra Murmu

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

