Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt unlocks infrastructure blitz before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

PM launches projects worth Rs 2.3 trillion in a week; more lined up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the new terminal at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow | Photo: PTI
Premium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually inaugurated the new terminal at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow | Photo: PTI

Dhruvaksh SahaSubhayan ChakrabortyShreya Jai Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 11:30 PM IST
The central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is in a race against time: With the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha elections about to kick in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been busy launching Rs 2.3 trillion worth of mega infrastructure projects over the past week. The projects span national highways, railway and allied infrastructure, power generation and transmission, airports, and upgrades of Centre-owned ports.

Many of the projects announced by the prime minister have a long gestation period, as they involve works related to national highways, hydropower, power transmission, and ports. 

On Monday,

Also Read

Rajasthan SEC seeks reports over alleged MCC violation by Chief Minister

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Why England start at 5-0 in their first innings?

Telangana polls: TPCC Prez Reddy accuses BRS of moral code violation

Google delays the launch of Gemini AI foundation model to January: Report

Telangana polls: ECI app that allows citizens to flag MCC violations

Lok Sabha elections: En route to 370 seats, BJP looks for co-travellers

Trinamool's West Bengal list, Meghalaya plan dent INDIA bloc's blueprint

Assessing BJP's 2019 Sankalpa Patra promises ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

India to become third-largest economy during PM Modi's third term: UP CM

Lok Sabha polls: Lord Krishna is with us, says Kejriwal in Kurukshetra

Topics : Narendra Modi infrastructure Model Code of Conduct Election Lok Sabha elections Centre BJP Election Commission Infra Projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon