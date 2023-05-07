close

Special aircraft to evacuate 22 Maha students stranded in Manipur: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that a special aircraft has been arranged to rescue 22 students of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur

ANI General News
Eknath Shinde

Eknath Shinde

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that a special aircraft has been arranged to rescue 22 students of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur.

"A special aircraft has been arranged to rescue 22 stranded students back to Maharashtra and soon this aircraft will enter Maharashtra with these students," the CM said in a statement.

Shinde on Sunday also spoke with the students stuck in Manipur over the phone and assured them of all the possible help, as per the official statement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office.

"Many students from Maharashtra are studying in Manipur's NITs, IITs and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde contacted Tushar Awadh and Vikas Sharma on the phone and assured them of all possible help. In this regard, the Chief Minister has also directed the Chief Secretary of the state to contact the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of Manipur and request them to take care of the safety of the students," the statement said.

The Chief Minister further said that these stranded students will be brought to Maharashtra soon by air and the Maharashtra government is monitoring the situation in Manipur.

The Northeastern state has been on the boil in the wake of clashes between the majority Meitei community and other tribal groups over a high court order asking the Manipur government to consider including the former in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Earlier, on May 3, amid the prevailing disquiet and upturn in incidents of violence in the state, the district administration imposed a curfew in Churachandpur district, one of the worst-affected areas in the ongoing conflict.

However, the Manipur government on Sunday partially relaxed the curfew from 7 am to 10 am to allow people to buy essential items.

The decision was taken after the law and order situation improved in the Churachandpur district following talks between the state government and various stakeholders, a notification stated.

A total of 23,000 civilians have been rescued till now in Manipur and shifted to safe shelters, some in army camps as the army brought Churachandpur, Moreh, Kakching and Kangpokpi districts under its "firm control", an official said on Sunday.

"Total 23,000 civilians have been rescued till now and were moved to own operating bases and military garrisons, with the help of Army and Assam Rifles," the official said.

The past 24 hours also witnessed Army significantly enhancing surveillance efforts through aerial surveillance, movement of UAVs and redeployment of Army Helicopters within Imphal Valley.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde Manipur aircraft Maharashtra Students

First Published: May 07 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

