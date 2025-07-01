Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Sri Lankan Navy arrests 7 Indian fishermen for alleged illegal fishing

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 7 Indian fishermen for alleged illegal fishing

The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday said it arrested seven Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters in the second such incident within a week

Fisharmen throw their fishing nets in the Chilika Lake in Odisha

Fishermen from both India and Sri Lanka are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday said it arrested seven Indian fishermen and seized their trawler for allegedly poaching in the island nation's waters in the second such incident within a week.

The arrests were made on Monday night in the territorial waters of the Talaimannar region, the Navy spokesman said.  The arrested fishermen and their trawler would be handed over to the fisheries inspectorate in Mannar, the Navy said.

The Navy on Sunday arrested 8 Indian fishermen.  ALSO READ: Eight fishermen arrested by Lanka: Stalin tells Centre, seeks action

Fishermen from both India and Sri Lanka are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

 

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering the island nation's territorial waters.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Pune airport

Airline gets bomb threat email; nothing suspicious found at Pune airport

Telangana sigachi industries pharma plant blast, CM Revanth Reddy

Govt, Sigachi to pay ₹1 cr compensation to blast victims: Telangana CM

Accident, road accident

Three killed, six injured as bus collides with truck in Raipur

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

LIVE news updates: Coal India, Hindustan Copper sign MoU to collaborate on copper, minerals

Telangana sigachi industries pharma plant blast

T'gana govt slams Sigachi industries management's absence post deadly blast

Topics : sri lanka Fishermen Arrest Arrested illegal fishing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon