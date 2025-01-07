Business Standard

Srinagar airport announces inauguration of smoking zone, receives backlash

With the opening of a smoking area within the Security Hold Area close to Gate 07, Srinagar International Airport "inaugurated" a new facility for travelers, which was criticised by netizens

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

With the inauguration of a smoking area within the Security Hold Area close to Gate 07, Srinagar International Airport added a new amenity for travelers. "A smoking zone has been inaugurated today (06.01.2025) inside the Security Hold Area near Gate 07 at #SrinagarAirport. Travellers can now enjoy a designated space for a smoke break", the airport tweeted about the development.  
 
However, after posting the images of “inauguration” of the smoking zone at the airport, the account received severe backlash from many social media users.

Why was the smoking zone inaugurated in the Srinagar airport?

Passengers, particularly tourists, have experienced severe inconveniences as a result of the recent disruptions in aircraft operations. Due to fog and snow buildup on the runway, all morning flights were canceled on Monday. By giving passengers who want to smoke a convenient and designated area, the initiative aims to improve everyone's travel experience while adhering to safety and health standards.
 
 
According to the airport authorities, the exclusive zone seeks to enhance everyone's travel experience while upholding safety and health regulations by providing a convenient and dedicated place for passengers who wish to smoke. Many social media users were puzzled at the “bizarre way” the smoking zone was thrown open to the public. They did not shy away from expressing their displeasure.

Smoking zone ‘inauguration’ at Srinagar airport criticised

One user commented, “India is the only country where smoking areas are inaugurated by IAS officers... and on the other hand, they give sermons to youngsters to avoid smoking; on the one hand, they inaugurate places that mean you are allowed to do crime but with some restrictions.” 

Another user commented, “In developed countries like New Zealand, smoking is banned, and here we are still going backwards.”
 
Others said, “Who asked for that facility? The needs of the public are ignored while unnecessary amenities are provided. What people want are basic things like affordable food & tea counters, resting lounges, quiet rooms, proper announcements, and automated security checks”. 
 
A well-known doctor “TheLiverDoc” had this reaction to the post, “Day-by-day new India keeps reminding me that this is a majority of stupids for the stupids. Exciting inauguration of a smoking area in an airport. Morons”. 
 
Another user commented, “What is there to be so excited about creating a designated space for people to get cancer?”
 

Topics : Srinagar airport Srinagar Smoking

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

