Odisha aims to be a leading aviation hub, focus on MRO facilities: Official

Odisha aims to be a leading aviation hub, focus on MRO facilities: Official

A high-level stakeholder consultation, hosted by the Commerce and Transport Department, was held on Jan 6 and attendees deliberated on the development of MRO in the state

The focus has been on innovation, infrastructure and industrial growth to create a robust aviation ecosystem | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

In a bid to establish Odisha as a leader in India's aviation industry, the state government has started consultation to develop maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities here, an official said on Tuesday.

A high-level stakeholder consultation, hosted by the Commerce and Transport Department, was held on Monday and attendees deliberated on the development of MRO in the state.

Our goal is to establish Odisha as a leader in India's aviation industry. We are developing bespoke policies and offering substantial incentives and skill development programmes to empower local talent and ensure sustained industrial growth. This initiative is a pivotal step towards achieving the vision of a Viksit Odisha, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, who presided over the meeting, said.

 

The focus has been on innovation, infrastructure and industrial growth to create a robust aviation ecosystem, he said.

Commerce and Transport Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee said the effort is made to bring together prominent industry players, including GMR Group, Star Air, Safran, Max Aerospace, Pritnee Aerospace, and the MRO Association of India, alongside senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The discussions centred around formulating an investor-friendly policy framework to establish Odisha as a preferred destination for MRO operators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and airlines in the eastern region under the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2022, she said.

Outlining Odisha's ambitious plans to position the state as a global aviation hub by leveraging the strategic potential of Jharsuguda, Bhubaneswar, and Puri airports, Padhee said, "Odisha's competitive advantage lies in its position as an aluminium production leader, coupled with its strong industrial ecosystem, making it an ideal location for world-class MRO facilities."  Through the Industrial Policy Resolution 2022, the state is committed to providing financial incentives, such as a 30 per cent capital subsidy for MRO investments and fostering skill development programmes to ensure a skilled workforce, Padhee said.

The state's collaboration with the Government of Singapore to adopt global best practices in aviation and MRO operations reinforces Odisha's international outlook, she said.

The consultation witnessed active deliberations on global partnerships, sustainability, and skill development strategies, ensuring a holistic approach to MRO development, an official statement said.

With its strategic location, abundant resources, and progressive policies, Odisha is uniquely positioned to become a hub for MRO operators, OEMs, and airlines, further strengthening India's aviation infrastructure, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Odisha Odisha government Odisha govt aviation hub aviation sector in India

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

