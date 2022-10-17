JUST IN
Dilip Mahalanabis, whose ORS saved lives during 1971 Bangladesh War, dies
Maoists torch 4 vehicles engaged in mining work in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Nicotine in 1 cigarette stops women's brains from producing estrogen: Study
Several Indian corporate houses set to become carbon neutral by 2050
1 dead, 3 injured in boat accident on Brahmaputra in Assam's Nalbari
Bombay HC refuses bail to activist Jyoti Jagtap in Elgar Parishad case
Global Hunger Index: Writing on the wall, or "misleading measurements"?
SC issues notice on Swamy's plea for probing RBI official in bank scams
UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers condolence for Auraiya road accident
Marry victim if she is traced within 1 yr: Bombay HC tells rape accused
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Maoists torch 4 vehicles engaged in mining work in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Business Standard

Dilip Mahalanabis, whose ORS saved lives during 1971 Bangladesh War, dies

Dilip Mahalanabis, whose Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) saved numerous lives during the 1971 Liberation war of Bangladesh, passed away in Kolkata on Sunday, a local media report said.

Topics
West Bengal | Kolkata

ANI  Asia 

Dilip Mahalanabis, whose Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) saved numerous lives during the 1971 Liberation war of Bangladesh, passed away in Kolkata on Sunday, a local media report said.

The doctor was 88 years old when he breathed his last. He used ORS for the first time while treating millions of Bangladeshi refugees in camps near Bangaon in West Bengal in the 1970s.

Mahalanabis cured numerous people suffering from cholera with this ORS and it proved to be a life-giving formula, Bangladesh Live News stated citing a report published in the Bangla Tribune newspaper.

Dilip Mahalanabis has been globally recognized for his extraordinary work. Several international organizations, including the World Health Organization, have also recognized his work which has spanned over the years.

However, he never took out a patent for his invention of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) which saved uncountable lives.

In 1990, he was also posted as a clinical research officer at the famous ICDDRB in Dhaka, a position he performed efficiently for several years, Bangladesh Live News reported citing the Bengali Tribune newspaper.

For the first time after several years of sustained efforts, a resolution has been tabled in the US House of Representatives recently, declaring Pakistan Army's action against Bengalis and Hindus in 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh as a "genocide" and "crime against humanity".

Bangladesh Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque last month called the greater push for international recognition of genocide carried out on unarmed Bangalees, Bangladesh News Agency reported.

Haque said international recognition of the genocide of 1971 could not be realized 51 years after independence. But Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government declared March 25 as National Genocide Day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Mon, October 17 2022. 14:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU