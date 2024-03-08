Sensex (    %)
                             
PM Modi presents 'Most Creative Creator' award to Shraddha, RJ Raunac

PM Modi also presented the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to Jahnvi Singh and the Best Creator in Food Category Award to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) at Bharat Mandapam

Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the Most Creative Creator- Female award to Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha) and Most Creative Creator-Male to RJ Raunac (Bauaa) at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
AiyyoShraddha mentioned how sometimes because of political or social issues, the country's overall atmosphere becomes tense. This is what she strives to reduce through her content.
"No matter how stressful a situation is, we Indians find a way to smile through it," she said.
Shraddha Jain runs a YouTube channel named AiyyoShraddha.
PM Modi also presented the Heritage Fashion Icon Award to Jahnvi Singh and the Best Creator in Food Category Award to Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) at Bharat Mandapam.
Among those awarded were Pankhti Pandey, who got the award in 'Green Champion' category, Keerthika Govindasamy got it for best story teller, singer Maithili Thakur got the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year award', Gaurav Chaudhary for the Best Creator in Tech Category, Best Health and Fitness Creator award to Ankit Baiyanpuria, Best Creator in Education Category award to Naman Deshmukh and Kamiya Jani for the Favourite Travel Creator.
PM Modi presented the first-ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
The award has witnessed immense public engagement, more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast.
The National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.
The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement. In the first round, more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.
Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided.
The award is presented across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator Award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator.
First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

