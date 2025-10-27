Monday, October 27, 2025 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SC dismisses Centre's plea against Calcutta HC order on Bengal MGNREGA

SC dismisses Centre's plea against Calcutta HC order on Bengal MGNREGA

The Supreme Court upholds the Calcutta High Court's directive to restart MGNREGA works in West Bengal, ending a prolonged standoff over halted rural job funds

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
In a significant development, the Supreme Court today dismissed the special leave petition (SLP) filed by the Central government against a Calcutta High Court order that directed it to resume MGNREGA works in West Bengal from August 1, 2025.
 
The SLP was heard by a Bench composed of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta.
 
The Central government was represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.
 
In June this year, the Calcutta High Court had ordered the resumption of all works under MGNREGA in the state from August 1. The court also gave the Central government a free hand to take any measures necessary to stop corruption in MGNREGA in West Bengal.
 
 
Centre failed to act despite HC order, say activists

Although the Calcutta High Court had directed that MGNREGA works must resume from August 1, activists and civil society groups alleged that neither the Central nor the state government took any steps to comply. Instead, the Centre approached the Supreme Court against the High Court order, which was rejected today.
 
“Today’s dismissal by the Supreme Court marks a decisive victory for Bengal’s rural workers,” the Paschim Banga Khet Mazdoor Samity — which has been spearheading the fight for workers’ rights — said in a statement.
 
Trinamool hails verdict, calls it end of ‘unjust blockade’
 
The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), which has long alleged that the Central government had unreasonably withheld MGNREGA funds, welcomed the Supreme Court order.
 
“The Supreme Court’s clear and unequivocal verdict marks the end of an unjust and politically motivated financial blockade. By withholding MGNREGA funds for over three years, the Centre deprived Bengal’s rural poor of their livelihoods in an act that defied both morality and constitutional propriety,” the party said in a statement.
 
Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, and Derek O’Brien all welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision.
 
Centre invoked Section 27 to halt MGNREGA funds in 2022
 
The Union government had invoked provisions under Section 27 of the MGNREGS Act, which allow it to stop funds for violations in the implementation of the scheme. Funds to West Bengal were withheld from March 2022 over allegations of large-scale corruption and mismanagement.
 
These included the presence of a large number of bogus beneficiaries. The section was first invoked in December 2021.
 
At that time, West Bengal had claimed that the Centre owed it around Rs 7,500 crore, of which labour wages alone amounted to Rs 2,744 crore, according to reports.

Topics : Supreme Court MGNREGA West Bengal

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

