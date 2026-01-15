Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / I-PAC raids: SC stays FIR against ED officials, sends notice to Mamata govt

I-PAC raids: SC stays FIR against ED officials, sends notice to Mamata govt

The Supreme Court stayed FIRs filed against ED officials and issued notice to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and others over alleged obstruction during ED searches in the state

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the first information reports (FIRs) registered by the West Bengal police against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers and issued notices to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, and others. The notices were issued in response to petitions filed by the ED accusing the state authorities of obstructing its search operations in West Bengal.
 
A Bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Vipul Pancholi also sought responses from the respondents on the ED’s plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident.

Court flags 'serious issues' of interference

 
The top court observed that the petitions raised "serious issues" about interference in investigations carried out by central agencies. The top court added that failing to examine such issues could lead to a breakdown of law and order.
 
 
“According to us, large questions have been raised and are involved in the present matter which if allowed to remain undecided would further worsen the situation and there will be a situation of lawlessness prevailing in one or other state, considering that different outfits are government different places,” the Bench said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.

FIRs against ED officers stayed

 
The top court stayed the FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police against ED officials who had conducted searches at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its co-founder Pratik Jain.

The court also directed Mamata Banerjee, the DGP and other respondents to file their counter-affidavits within two weeks.
 
“In the meanwhile, it is directed that the respondents shall preserve the CCTV cameras and other storage devices containing the footage of both the premises searched and the CCTV cameras and other storage devices containing the footage of near areas,” the Bench ordered.
 

Background of the dispute

 
The case relates to ED searches conducted last week at I-PAC’s office and at Jain’s residence in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a 2020 coal smuggling case involving businessman Anup Majee.
 
During the searches, Banerjee visited the premises along with senior police officers. The ED alleged that she removed documents and electronic devices from the premises. However, Mamata claimed that the materials contained political data related to her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). 
 
In its statement, the ED said Mamata’s actions amounted to a direct attack on its powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and undermined the rule of law. However, the TMC alleged that the ED was attempting to gain unlawful access to the party’s campaign strategy ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal.

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 3:12 PM IST

