Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC defers hearing on 'Udaipur Files', tells makers to await govt decision

SC defers hearing on 'Udaipur Files', tells makers to await govt decision

Supreme Court says accused in Kanhaiya Lal murder case, on which 'Udaipur Files' is based, can't recover reputation if the film is released

Udaipur Files

'Udaipur Files' is based on the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in June 2022. Photo: X@RelianceEnt

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing on the controversial film 'Udaipur Files – Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' to July 21 and asked the filmmakers to await the decision of the panel appointed by the Centre to assess objections against the movie, news agency PTI reported. The government panel is scheduled to meet at 2:30 pm on Wednesday.
 
A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi observed that if the film is released and later found to be problematic, no compensation would be available to the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case in terms of restoring their reputation. In contrast, the filmmakers, if the release is delayed or blocked, can be compensated monetarily.
 
 

Why did Delhi High Court stay film's release?

 
The film’s release, originally scheduled for July 11, was stayed by the Delhi High Court on July 10. The court directed the petitioners, who had filed pleas seeking a permanent ban on the movie, to approach the Centre within two days, stating that the film had the potential to "promote disharmony" in society. 
 
The high court bench noted that the petitioners had not first approached the Union government, as required, and asked the govt panel to grant the accused in the murder case an opportunity to be heard. 

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks UP govt reply on plea against amended law on religious conversion

Supreme Court, SC

Lack of toilets in courts: SC anguished over non-filing of reports by HCs

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

Companies affected in IPR cases can press criminal charges as 'victim': SC

Supreme Court

States should frame land-for-land policies in rarest of rare case: SC

Delhi High Court

Authorities can decide parole, furlough when appeal pending in SC: Delhi HC

 

Kanhaiya Lal's murder and controversy around the film

 
'Udaipur Files' is based on the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, Rajasthan, in June 2022. Lal was allegedly murdered by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous, who later released a video claiming responsibility. In the video, they said the attack was in retaliation for an alleged social media post by Lal supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had made controversial remarks about Prophet Muhammad.
 
The incident triggered nationwide outrage, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the probe. The accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Their trial is ongoing in a special NIA court in Jaipur.
 

Petitioners flag trailer, allege risk of communal tension

 
The legal challenge against the film was led by petitioners including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president and Darul Uloom Deoband principal Maulana Arshad Madani. Their petition cited the film’s trailer, released on June 26, which they claim contains provocative dialogues and instances that led to communal disharmony in 2022. They argue that releasing the film could rekindle those tensions and disrupt public order. 
 
The petitioners have demanded that the release of 'Udaipur Files' be stayed to prevent the judicial process from being compromised and to avoid societal prejudice. They have also objected to the trailer and the film’s promotion campaign.  (With agency inputs)

More From This Section

Inox, PVR Inox

Karnataka proposes ₹200 cap on movie tickets; PVR Inox faces revenue hit

NEET, NEET UG, Students

Power outage in NEET-UG 2025: Plea seeks retest for aggrieved MP candidates

Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, electronics & communications, and human resource development

Nara Lokesh invites aerospace firms to Andhra after Karnataka snub

India IT industry, IT services, automation, artificial intelligence, AI, generative AI, Gen AI, skill transformation, organisational structure, entry-level engineers, pyramid structure, diamond-shaped workforce, mid-tier workforce, IT hiring trends,

Festive hiring likely to generate 216,000 seasonal jobs in 2025: Report

Fauja Singh

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Topics : Supreme Court movies Hindi movies Bollywood BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon