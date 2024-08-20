Business Standard
Home / India News / Teesta Dam's power station destroyed after major landslide in Sikkim

Teesta Dam's power station destroyed after major landslide in Sikkim

The project was under restoration following the glacial outburst in October last year, which had caused significant damage

Sikkim Flood

Representative Picture

Shreya Jai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

A severe landslide in Sikkim has destroyed the Teesta-V hydropower station of the state-owned NHPC Limited. The project was under restoration following the glacial outburst in October last year, which had caused significant damage.

In a statement, the company confirmed the mishap, stating that several structures of the plant have been affected due to the landslide. NHPC mentioned that the Teesta Basin Region has been subject to periodic natural subsidence and landslides during the ongoing monsoon season, which led to the landslide.
"Today’s incident of a landslide at NHPC's 510 MW Teesta-V Power Station (Sikkim) also occurred due to subsidence/landslide over the Tail Race Tunnel (TRT) outlet structure and behind the GIS Building. This has affected the TRT Gate hoist structure and part of the GIS Building. The power station is currently not operational and undergoing restoration works after the flash flood of October 2023," NHPC said in the statement.

Last year, a rare but long-feared event of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) occurred in Sikkim. The GLOF, which originated in South Lhonak in Ladakh, led to the collapse of the Teesta III hydroelectric dam at Chungthang in North Sikkim, causing widespread devastation downstream, including at the Teesta V plant.

The company stated that an expert team from its corporate office is visiting the power station to assess the situation, evaluate the losses, and plan remedial works.

Topics : Teesta River Lanco Teesta Hydro Power Dams landslide Sikkim

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

