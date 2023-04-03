close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Telangana Cong to launch postcard campaign over Rahul's disqualification

"We are also staging a satyagraha on April 8 in Mancherial, under the leadership of CLP leader Batti Vikramarka," TPCC chief said

ANI Politics
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 7:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the party is set to launch a postcard movement over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

"As per the instructions of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress party is set to launch a postcard movement over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP," the TPCC chief told ANI.

The TPCC chief briefed about the various programs planned by the Telangana Congress over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi and the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue.

"All the wings of the party including NSUI, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress, ST Morcha, SC Morcha and others will participate in this. We will take on this movement against the rule of PM Modi," he said.

"We are also staging a satyagraha on April 8 in Mancherial, under the leadership of CLP leader Batti Vikramarka. From April 10 to April 25, along with the 'Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra', we will also stage a movement over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi," he further stated.

Earlier on March 23, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after a Surat court sentenced him to two-year imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Also Read

Telangana polls are a do-or-die battle for a demoralised, divided Congress

Congress office set afire in election bound Munugode in Telangana

After 3-day break, Bharat Jodo Yatra set to resume in Telangana on Thursday

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Telangana MLA poaching case: Court refuses judicial remand of 3 accused

Internet services suspended in Hooghly post clashes in BJP Shobha yatra

Top Headlines: MPC may bring 25 bps hike, vaccination rush amid Covid scare

FinMin, RBI to depose on impact of global crisis on startup ecosystem

Kejriwal a coward, his heroism confined within assembly, says Himanta

Assam to form commission to improve delivery of public services: CM Sarma

TPCC chief Reddy further slammed CM KCR over the TSPSC paper leak issue and stated, "On April 25, we are planning a big protest meeting in Gadwal against CM KCR along with around 1 lakh unemployed youth. The TSPSC paper leak issue is a big scam. The future of 30 lakh unemployed youths is at stake here. Many BRS leaders are involved in this."

"CM KCR's son KTR should be removed from the minister's post. The TSPSC chairman and board members should also be removed, a new committee should be formed and the TSPSC should work on conducting the exams," he said.

TSPSC on March 15 had cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Congress | Telangana | Politics

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 6:50 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon