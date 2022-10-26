JUST IN
After 3-day break, Bharat Jodo Yatra set to resume in Telangana on Thursday

After a three-day break, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume in Telangana on Thursday

Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress | Telangana

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party workers during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra

After a three-day break, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will resume in Telangana on Thursday.

The Congress MP will be arriving in Hyderabad later in the day and will leave for Makthal in Narayanpet district to resume the foot March after a night halt.

The Yatra had entered Telangana to a grand welcome by the state party leaders and cadres on Sunday.

After covering four states during the last 45 days, the yatra entered Gudeballur in Narayanpet district from Karnataka's Raichur.

Rahul Gandhi walked a few kilometres with other party leaders and hundreds of party workers before declaring a three-day break for Diwali and the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. He later left for New Delhi.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, party in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, yatra coordinator for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Uttam Kumar Reddy and several senior leaders will accompany Rahul Gandhi when he resumes yatra on Thursday.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said the yatra will continue in Telangana till November 7 with one-day break on November 4.

Rahul Gandhi will walk 20-25 kms every day covering 375 kms in 19 Assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana.

During the yatra, he will address corner meetings and interact with leaders of various communities, students, women and personalities from different fields like sports, business and entertainment.

The yatra will also cover Hyderabad. Rahul will visit the historic Charminar on October 31. He is scheduled to pay tributes to his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The party is also making arrangements for a massive public meeting at Necklace Road in the city on November 1.

--IANS

ms/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 17:18 IST

