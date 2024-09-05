Business Standard
Home / India News / Telangana govt orders to provide free electricity in govt edu institutions

Telangana govt orders to provide free electricity in govt edu institutions

The secretaries of the concerned departments would finalise the list of institutions to be covered in the scheme and include the same on the online portal

Revanth Reddy,Revanth

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 2 said the government would provide free electricity to about 30,000 government schools. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Telangana government on Thursday issued an order providing free power supply to government educational institutions in the state to impart quality education.
The scheme will into effect immediately, the Government Order (GO) said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the modalities for the scheme's implementation, the DISCOMS (power distribution companies) will create an online portal with logins given to respective departments of all the government educational institutions of Telangana.
The secretaries of the concerned departments would finalise the list of institutions to be covered in the scheme and include the same on the online portal.
 
Monthly billing will be done for each institution and will be displayed in the departments' login.
The portal would also enable generation of reports pertaining to the consumption, bill amount, historical consumption, billing, payments and others.

More From This Section

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Respect women not just in 'words' but also in 'practice': President Murmu

Drone

Andhra deploys drones for flood relief; 'setting new precedent', says govt

Floods, flood

Govt asks insurers to swiftly settle claims in flood-hit Andhra, Telangana

Kerala gets awarded, top performer in business, Piyush Goyal

Kerala wins top performer award in lists of business-centric reforms

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar

Willing to get disability examined in Aiims, Puja Khedkar tells Delhi HC

The portal will be integrated with the finance department to enable the departments to pay the bills to DISCOMS using the budget provision, the GO added.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 2 said the government would provide free electricity to about 30,000 government schools as part of measures to improve infrastructure facilities.
Addressing a convention of teachers, he had also said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won elections thrice as he improved government schools and provided quality education to the poor.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

D Sridhar Babu, Telangana IT Minister

Nazara Tech partners with Telangana govt for AI centre of excellence

Meta

Meta, Telangana govt partnership for e-gov, citizen svcs leveraging AI tech

Doctor Protest, AIIMS Protest, Protest

Tension eases in Telangana town after protest over rape sparks tension

Security forces,army,soilder

Six Naxals killed in exchange of fire with security forces in Telangana

Telangana ACB

Telangana did not give requisite info for Central funds share: Union govt

Topics : Telangana Revanth Reddy Educational institutes electricity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayHappy Teachers' Day WishesMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon