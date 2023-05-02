close

Over 29,000 government jobs given to youths so far: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has given over 29,000 government jobs to youths in the state so far

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo) (

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has given over 29,000 government jobs to youths in the state so far.

He said his government has made the youth an equal partner in the socio-economic growth of the state by giving them employment.

Mann was addressing a gathering during an event to hand over job letters to 200 youths in departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Cooperation, an official release here said.

It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that so far more than 29,000 jobs have been given to the youths, the chief minister said.

He said the jobs were given only on the basis of merit, asserting that during earlier governments, the youth had to yearn long for employment.

Mann said the state government is accomplishing the gigantic task of giving jobs to the youth in a phased manner.

Transparency and merit are the two key pillars of this entire recruitment drive, said Mann, adding a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of 29,000 has been challenged so far in the court.

About the 'Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar' scheme, the CM said it will ensure that officers, especially deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners, will maximise their field visits, especially in villages, and interact with people and solve their issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhagwant Mann Government Jobs

First Published: May 02 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

