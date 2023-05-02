Over 29,000 government jobs given to youths so far: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government has given over 29,000 government jobs to youths in the state so far.

He said his government has made the youth an equal partner in the socio-economic growth of the state by giving them employment.

Mann was addressing a gathering during an event to hand over job letters to 200 youths in departments of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Cooperation, an official release here said.

It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that so far more than 29,000 jobs have been given to the youths, the chief minister said.

He said the jobs were given only on the basis of merit, asserting that during earlier governments, the youth had to yearn long for employment.

Mann said the state government is accomplishing the gigantic task of giving jobs to the youth in a phased manner.

Also Read Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal Punjab govt has given 27,042 govt jobs to youth, says Bhagwant Mann 'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Amritpal's arrest result of month-long effort of Punjab Police, govt: AAP Punjab's law and order situation improved under AAP's Mann: Kejriwal SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9 'Neighbourhood First': Maldives gets two Made in India warships Sharad Pawar calls it quits as NCP chief, then says will rethink India's services exports rise record 27% in FY23, shows RBI data Vivad Se Vishwas scheme aimed to provide relief to MSMEs comes into force

Transparency and merit are the two key pillars of this entire recruitment drive, said Mann, adding a foolproof mechanism has been adopted for the entire recruitment process due to which not even a single appointment out of 29,000 has been challenged so far in the court.

About the 'Sarkar Tuhaade Dwaar' scheme, the CM said it will ensure that officers, especially deputy commissioners and additional deputy commissioners, will maximise their field visits, especially in villages, and interact with people and solve their issues.