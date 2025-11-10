Monday, November 10, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / All 16 DPSUs are pillars of India's self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh

All 16 DPSUs are pillars of India's self-reliance in defence: Rajnath Singh

Singh made the remarks while carrying out a comprehensive review of the performance of 16 DPSUs at a high-level meeting here

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Indian Defense Minister Raj Nath Singh looks on during the ASEAN-INDIA Defence Minister Informal Meeting at the ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting at the KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India achieved defence production worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore in 2024-25 and the defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) contributed 71.6 per cent of total amount, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Singh made the remarks while carrying out a comprehensive review of the performance of 16 DPSUs at a high-level meeting here.

"All our 16 DPSUs are serving as strong pillars of the country's self-reliance. Their excellent performance in operations like Operation Sindoor testifies to the reliability and capability of our indigenous platforms," he said.

Singh also inaugurated the new DPSU Bhawan at the World Trade Centre in South Delhi's Naoroji Nagar.

 

The defence minister commended the DPSUs for their steadfast contribution in strengthening India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the vision of a self-reliant India.

Also Read

rare earth magnet, magnet

India to produce 500 tonnes of neodymium in FY27: Indian Rare Earthspremium

a

DPSUs plan to double R&D pace in 5 years with ₹32,766 crore planpremium

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

PTC Ind, RIL among 5 Indian stocks in Goldman Sachs' APAC conviction list

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (right) with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Photo: PTI)

India and US sign 10-year defence agreement amid tariff turmoil

Rajnath Singh, Defence minister

Indigenous defence platforms' success enhanced India's reputation: Rajnath

In the year 2024-25, India achieved defence production worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore, with DPSUs contributing 71.6 per cent of the total, he said.

The defence exports reached Rs 6,695 crore, underscoring global confidence in India's indigenous systems, he said.

"This clearly indicates that 'Made in India' defence products are gaining global respect," he added.

Emphasising the need to sustain this momentum, Singh urged all DPSUs to focus on rapid indigenisation of critical technologies, holistic research and development, product quality, timely deliveries, and adoption of a strategic approach to increase exports.

He directed DPSUs to define clear indigenisation and R&D roadmaps with measurable milestones to be presented at the next review meeting.

"On behalf of the government, I assure you that wherever special intervention or assistance is required, it will be provided promptly," he said.

The defence minister also unveiled a series of R&D initiatives, including a manual for the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to strengthen the aerospace major's R&D ecosystem through digitisation, intellectual property generation and collaboration with Indian academia.

The R&D roadmap of DPSUs would integrate ongoing initiatives and future strategies, marking a shift from licensed production to indigenous design and development, officials said.

As part of the event, three major MoUs were exchanged among a few DPSUs.

The HAL and the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) signed MoUs with Yantra India Limited (YIL) to support its modernisation efforts.

The HAL has committed an interest-free advance of Rs 435 crore to YIL.

The third MoU was signed for the creation of a 'Metal Bank' at MIDHANI (Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited) to ensure uninterrupted availability of critical raw materials for defence projects of national importance.

MIDHANI focuses on achieving self-reliance in production and supply of various super alloys, special steels, and soft magnetic alloys for use in defence platforms.

In a step towards sustainable defence manufacturing, Singh launched SWAYAM (Sustainable and Green Defence Manufacturing), a compendium that captures the green transition across DPSUs.

It details efforts to enhance energy efficiency, expand renewable energy adoption, and reduce carbon emissions across the defence production ecosystem.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mali flag

5 Indian nationals abducted in Mali, embassy working for safe release

Security forces,army,soilder

Tri-Service Exercise 2025 sees over 40 aircraft, 30,000 personnel in action

President Droupadi Murmu with President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço (Image: X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

India, Angola sign MoUs to boost cooperation in trade, marine sectors

HAL conducted the first engine ground run of full-scale demonstrator of CATS Warrior in January (Photo: X/HALhqblr)

HAL's R&D capabilities set for a boost with new manual, global benchmarkspremium

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

India a preferred partner in Indian Ocean region, says CDS Gen Chauhan

Topics : Rajnath Singh defence sector defence firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon