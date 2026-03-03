TN CM announces special fund of ₹2,000 to 3.7 mn marginalised beneficiaries

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that his government has credited a special fund of Rs 2,000 to the bank accounts of 37.79 lakh people from the marginalised sections of society.

Responding to requests for additional support for the elderly, widows, aged transgenders and persons with disabilities, today the government has provided Rs 2,000 over and above their existing monthly pensions, Stalin said in a social media post.

He noted that the move is aimed at alleviating the financial hardships of those living on the margins.

The current round of funding follows the distribution of a Rs 2,000 special summer package provided for women in February under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' scheme, which triggered several requests from vulnerable groups for similar support.

According to CM, the government has transferred the special assistance package of Rs 3,200 to 29.29 lakh beneficiaries comprising senior citizens and widows, who were receiving benefits under various social security schemes in the state.

To the 5.92 lakh people with disabilities, the government distributed Rs 3,500 each and to the 2.58 lakh families of the persons with disabilities who were receiving maintenance assistance, a sum of Rs 4,000 was credited into their bank accounts on Tuesday.

On February 13, Stalin announced that his government transferred Rs 5,000 to the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women heads of family ration cardholders under the monthly assistance scheme of the DMK government.

The government is also providing Rs 8,000 each to a total of 1.62 lakh fishing households to support them during the annual fishing ban from April to June.

Furthermore, to assist 14,870 tea farmers in Nilgiris district, a special fund of Rs 8.53 crore has been released, at a base price of Rs 2 per kilo for green tea leaves procured through 15 cooperative tea factories.

"I once again pledge that we will not leave one person behind in the progress of the State. We will win together," the CM added.