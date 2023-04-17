Top headlines: Sideloading apps in iOS 17, India Inc gears for Covid spike

WWDC 2023: Apple may open up iPhones to sideloading apps with iOS 17

American technology giant Apple is likely to open up iPhones to sideloading with the iOS 17 platform, which would be announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5. It essentially means consumers would be able to download and install third-party software to their iPhones without using the Apple App Store.





Cube, Actis, KKR, Sekura in race to buy nine Macquarie road projects The move would be in response to European Union law, called the Digital Markets Act, kicking in from 2024. The law requires technology companies to allow the installation of third-party apps and let users change default settings. Read more...



Cube Highways, Sekura Infrastructure Fund of Edelweiss Group, and private equity firms Actis and KKR have expressed their initial interest in buying the projects, which could cost as much as $1 billion. Read more... A host of private equity and infrastructure investment firms are in the race to buy nine highway projects put on the block by Sydney-based Macquarie Group.

Also Read WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5 WWDC 2023: Apple may open up iPhones to sideloading apps with iOS 17 SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers Latest LIVE: S Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills in East Sea Plea in SC for independent committee probe into killings of Atiq, Ashraf Nadda, Amit Shah promised big post to Shettar in Delhi: K'taka CM Bommai I understand trickery used by PM Modi in his speeches: Ashok Gehlot Congress releases third list of candidates for Shimla Municipal elections

Awareness drive to immunity booster: India Inc gears up to meet Covid spike

With Kerala contributing to the majority of Covid-19 cases in the country, Kitex Garments at Kizhakkambalam in Eranakulam district has devised a three-pronged defence strategy – modern medicine, homeopathy and ayurveda – to keep the virus at bay.



Safe harbour for social media companies likely to become narrower Kitex is the world’s second largest manufacturer of children’s apparel with 11,000 employees. About 8,000 have been housed in a dormitory within the factory premises. And Sabu M Jacob, promoter and managing director, explains how they are taking cover from Covid. Read more...



Anonymity and non-traceability of users on online platforms will no longer exist after the enactment of the Digital India Bill becomes law and replaces India’s primary digital law, the Information Technology Act of 2000, a senior official said. According to the primary discussions, the government may propose provisions to make social media platforms liable for content posted by non-verified user accounts. Anonymity and non-traceability of users on online platforms will no longer exist after the enactment of the Digital India Bill becomes law and replaces India’s primary digital law, the Information Technology Act of 2000, a senior official said. According to the primary discussions, the government may propose provisions to make social media platforms liable for content posted by non-verified user accounts. Read more... As part of its work on the proposed Digital India Bill, the government is redrawing the contours of the ‘safe harbour’ provided to internet intermediaries including social media companies to increase their accountability for user-generated unlawful content, sources said.

SBI approaches SC for clarity on personal hearing for defaulters

State Bank of India has filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking clarifications on the apex court’s recent directive that banks hear defaulters before they classify a loan account as fraud.