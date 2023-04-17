close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top headlines: Sideloading apps in iOS 17, India Inc gears for Covid spike

Business Standard brings you top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple Inc, Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

WWDC 2023: Apple may open up iPhones to sideloading apps with iOS 17
American technology giant Apple is likely to open up iPhones to sideloading with the iOS 17 platform, which would be announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5. It essentially means consumers would be able to download and install third-party software to their iPhones without using the Apple App Store.

The move would be in response to European Union law, called the Digital Markets Act, kicking in from 2024. The law requires technology companies to allow the installation of third-party apps and let users change default settings. Read more...

Cube, Actis, KKR, Sekura in race to buy nine Macquarie road projects

A host of private equity and infrastructure investment firms are in the race to buy nine highway projects put on the block by Sydney-based Macquarie Group.
 
Cube Highways, Sekura Infrastructure Fund of Edelweiss Group, and private equity firms Actis and KKR have expressed their initial interest in buying the projects, which could cost as much as $1 billion. Read more...

Also Read

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

WWDC 2023: Apple may open up iPhones to sideloading apps with iOS 17

SBI Q2 PAT may rise up to 98% QoQ, asset quality could improve: Analysts

SBI loans to get costlier as bank hikes key lending rate; Details here

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

Latest LIVE: S Korea, US, Japan hold missile defence drills in East Sea

Plea in SC for independent committee probe into killings of Atiq, Ashraf

Nadda, Amit Shah promised big post to Shettar in Delhi: K'taka CM Bommai

I understand trickery used by PM Modi in his speeches: Ashok Gehlot

Congress releases third list of candidates for Shimla Municipal elections


Awareness drive to immunity booster: India Inc gears up to meet Covid spike
With Kerala contributing to the majority of Covid-19 cases in the country, Kitex Garments at Kizhakkambalam in Eranakulam district has devised a three-pronged defence strategy – modern medicine, homeopathy and ayurveda – to keep the virus at bay.

Kitex is the world’s second largest manufacturer of children’s apparel with 11,000 employees. About 8,000 have been housed in a dormitory within the factory premises. And Sabu M Jacob, promoter and managing director, explains how they are taking cover from Covid. Read more...
Safe harbour for social media companies likely to become narrower

As part of its work on the proposed Digital India Bill, the government is redrawing the contours of the ‘safe harbour’ provided to internet intermediaries including social media companies to increase their accountability for user-generated unlawful content, sources said.

Anonymity and non-traceability of users on online platforms will no longer exist after the enactment of the Digital India Bill becomes law and replaces India’s primary digital law, the Information Technology Act of 2000, a senior official said. According to the primary discussions, the government may propose provisions to make social media platforms liable for content posted by non-verified user accounts. Read more...

SBI approaches SC for clarity on personal hearing for defaulters
State Bank of India has filed an application before the Supreme Court seeking clarifications on the apex court’s recent directive that banks hear defaulters before they classify a loan account as fraud.

In its plea filed on April 13, SBI has said: “On a purposeful reading of the judgment, this Court has not read any personal hearing. However, it is likely to be misconstrued and a spate of litigation is apprehended on this ground by those defaulters. Their default has substantially contributed to the weakening of the financial position of the banks, affecting the economy of the nation.” Read more...

Topics : Coronavirus | Apple | KKR | Supreme Court | Highway projects | iPhone | Coronavirus Vaccine | Apple WWDC | sbi | Social Media

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:18 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon