close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

WWDC 2023: Apple may open up iPhones to sideloading apps with iOS 17

Apple's move would be in response to EU law, kicking in from 2024, which requires technology companies to allow the installation of third-party apps and let users change default settings

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apple App Store

Apple App Store

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 7:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

American technology giant Apple is likely to open up iPhones to sideloading with the iOS 17 platform, which would be announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5. It essentially means consumers would be able to download and install third-party software to their iPhones without using the Apple App Store.

The move would be in response to European Union law, called the Digital Markets Act, kicking in from 2024. The law requires technology companies to allow the installation of third-party apps and let users change default settings.

The changes to allow third-party apps download and installation service on iPhones are expected to initially be available only in Europe, but it would lay groundwork for other regions – if similar laws are cleared in more countries.

In response to the tough new EU laws, Apple had argued that sideloading could put unsafe apps on consumers’ devices and undermine privacy. According to a news report in Bloomberg, Apple may mandate certain security requirements even if it allows software distribution outside its store to help protect the devices against unsafe apps. Such apps also may need to be verified by Apple — a process that could carry a fee. Currently, within the App Store, Apple takes a 15 per cent to 30 per cent cut of revenue.

In the same report, it is said that Apple may open its private application programming interfaces, or APIs, to third-party apps. It essentially means third-party apps and services would interact with Apple’s hardware and core system functions. For example, the payment app from a third-party developer would be able to use the near-field communication (NFC) chip in iPhones for mobile wallet and related services similar to Apple Pay and Wallet app.

Also Read

87% app makers don't pay for Apple store, 97% for Google Play: Report

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

App Store Awards 2022 for best apps, games across Apple platforms announced

WWDC 2023: Apple schedules worldwide developers conference for June 5

Big Tech and 'sideloading' debate; IT firms fear security, privacy breaches

Microsoft introduces new feature 'Gallery' to File Explorer in Windows

Tech infra is costly, frugality is a big part of strategy: Flipkart's Datar

Generative artificial intelligence to spark significant innovation: Report

India has begun to create its own tech

Govt bets on carbon capture to go green, plans to unveil CCUS policy soon

Topics : Apple Inc | Apple iPhone | Apple India | iPhone | App Store | European Union | Apple iOS

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 7 series
2 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon