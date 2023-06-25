Prigozhin orders Wagner mercenaries to halt Moscow march, return to UkraineThe head of the private Russian military force Wagner said Saturday he has ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to their field camps in Ukraine to avoid shedding Russian blood. The announcement from Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to defuse a dramatically escalating crisis that represented the most significant challenge to President Vladimir Putin's leadership in his more than two decades in power. Read moreStand-off in Imphal East's Itham ends as Army leaves with seized weapons After a stand-off between a mob led by women and security forces that had cordoned off Itham village in Imphal East where a dozen members of militant group KYKL were hiding, the Army took "a mature decision" to not risk civilian lives and left with seized weapons and ammunition, officials said on Sunday. The Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), a Meitei militant group, was involved in a number of attacks, including the ambush of a 6 Dogra unit in 2015, they said. Read morePM Modi meets Egyptian counterpart, top ministers; discusses trade tiesPrime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his maiden state visit to Egypt by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly and top Cabinet ministers on deepening trade relations and further strengthening the strategic partnership. Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years. Read moreBanks may finance Go First's request for Rs 400 crore interim fundingGo First lenders are likely to support the airline's request for Rs 400 crore interim funding to restart the operations. Go First temporarily halted operations on May 2 and was admitted under the insolvency process on May 10. On Wednesday, the airline's resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera submitted a business plan and a request for over Rs 400 crore to the airline's committee of creditors (CoC). Read moreAmazon to invest an additional $15 bn in India over the next 7 yearsAmazon is upping its investment in India by committing an additional $15 billion in the country over the next 7 years. This will take Amazon's total India investment across all businesses to $26 billion. The announcement came as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the US. Read more