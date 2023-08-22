Top headlines: Apple, Dell impacted by licensing norms, Jet Airways revival

India Inc plans to press the pedal on capital expenditure: CEO poll
Companies in India are planning to press the pedal on capital expenditure (capex) in the coming months to cash in on rising consumption demand and the government’s Rs 10 trillion investment in infrastructure. A dipstick survey of 22 chief executive officers (CEOs) across India shows that over 86 per cent of the respondents have invested in the past one year and they plan to do more in the coming months. Read more
Cap goods companies hit 'generation-gap' speed bump with skilled labour
A top executive of India’s largest capital goods firm, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), reveals that many client emails nowadays revolve around labour-related queries. Executives from L&T’s peers in the sector also bemoan similar challenges in sourcing skilled labour for projects, attributing this to a demand-supply gap that has widened due to increased infrastructure spending and changing labour aspirations. S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of L&T, states that the company currently requires around 35,000 skilled labourers and is encountering difficulties in sourcing them. Read more
Ctrl+Alt+Import: Apple, Dell, HP among 16 impacted by licensing norms
The new Indian policy making it mandatory for companies to obtain a licence to import computers and related information and communication technology products will affect nearly 16 global companies with businesses here that are based in four countries, which have friendly ties with India. This finding about the potential impact of the policy which begins on 1 November came from data collected from industry associations. Read more
Jet Airways revival: Lenders likely to give JKC an extension to pay dues
The lenders of Jet Airways said on Monday that they may agree to extend the deadline for Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful bidder for the airline, to pay dues of Rs 350 crore until the end of September. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has reserved its order on an application by JKC seeking an extension for payment to the lenders. Read more
Allow prescribing both generic, brand names: Pharma lobby, doctors to govt
The pharmaceutical industry and doctors on Monday met central government representatives in Delhi and advocated for allowing writing both generic (molecule) and brand names for drugs along in prescriptions, sources said. In a two-hour long meeting, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), apex body of Indian medical professionals with around 400,000 doctors, and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) discussed new regulations issued by the National Medical Council (NMC) mandating the doctors to prescribe only generic medicines. Read more