Traffic police issues advisory after road caves in near Delhi's Hauz Rani

Avoid the stretch near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road

ANI General News
Repair work is underway at a portion of a road that caved in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 12:03 PM IST
Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory alert asking commuters in Delhi to avoid the stretch near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road after a road caved in.

The offical media handle of Delhi traffic police took to Twitter and informed, "Traffic Alert. A road has caved-in near Hauz Rani Red Light on Press Enclave Road due to which traffic may remain affected from Saket Court towards PTS, Malviya Nagar. Kindly avoid the stretch".

As per visuals uploaded by Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory, it can be seen that a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus got stuck in in the pothole formed after the road caved in which is affecting the traffic movement on the stretch.

The national capital and its surrounding areas have been witnessing heavy rainfall since yesterday evening. This has led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi.

Earlier a road in Delhi's RK Puram caved in on February 22 wherein a dog and two bikes fell inside the hole created due to the collapse. No fatalities were reported in the incident.

Topics : Delhi | Road construction

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 11:05 AM IST

