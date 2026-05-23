Saturday, May 23, 2026 | 06:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Transformer at Gurugram substation blows up; power outage halts Rapid Rail

Transformer at Gurugram substation blows up; power outage halts Rapid Rail

The Rapid Metro service was disrupted for nearly an hour due to the power outage

Power grid

Representative Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Gurugram
1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 6:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cyber city faced a major power outage on Friday evening as the electricity grid collapsed after the main transformer at the 220 KVA substation in Sector 72 blew up, an official said.

The sudden blackout, amid sweltering heat, caused widespread discomfort across households and major disruptions at commercial establishments.

The Rapid Metro service was disrupted for nearly an hour due to the power outage.

"Due to power supply failure from Sec 72 substation of HVPNL in Gurugram, which feeds power to Rapid Metro, Gurugram, and the Gurugram section of the Yellow Line, train services were not available from 7:50 pm to 8:33 pm in Rapid Metro," a DMRC spokesperson said.

 

However, services on the Yellow Line were regulated through standby substation and were running normal during this period. Normal services on Rapid Metro were restarted once power supply was restored by HVPNL through the Sector 72 substation, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Stray dogs

Punjab begins drive to remove stray dogs from public spaces after SC order

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court lifts curbs on academics over NCERT's judiciary chapter row

heatwave

Field hours for Census staff in Delhi rescheduled due to intense heat

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

Nashik Police file first charge sheet in TCS sexual assault case

Kakoli Karar Paul, professor of Department of Civil Engineering at NIT-Rourkela and research associate Pragyan Das

Women researchers at NIT Rourkela create eco-friendly wastewater solution

Topics : Gurugram Metro Rail Haryana Power Grid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2026 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance