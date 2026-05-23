Transformer at Gurugram substation blows up; power outage halts Rapid Rail

Cyber city faced a major power outage on Friday evening as the electricity grid collapsed after the main transformer at the 220 KVA substation in Sector 72 blew up, an official said.

The sudden blackout, amid sweltering heat, caused widespread discomfort across households and major disruptions at commercial establishments.

The Rapid Metro service was disrupted for nearly an hour due to the power outage.

"Due to power supply failure from Sec 72 substation of HVPNL in Gurugram, which feeds power to Rapid Metro, Gurugram, and the Gurugram section of the Yellow Line, train services were not available from 7:50 pm to 8:33 pm in Rapid Metro," a DMRC spokesperson said.

However, services on the Yellow Line were regulated through standby substation and were running normal during this period. Normal services on Rapid Metro were restarted once power supply was restored by HVPNL through the Sector 72 substation, the official added.