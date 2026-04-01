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Home / India News / Transgender Amendment Bill gets President's assent amid Opposition protests

Transgender Amendment Bill gets President's assent amid Opposition protests

Opposition MPs had slammed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, for excluding gays and lesbians from its ambit

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

An authority has been established to determine whether a person is transgender, a provision that also faced backlash from the opposition (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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An amendment bill which provides graded punishment for bodily harm to transgender persons has received the assent of President Draupadi Murmu.

Opposition MPs had slammed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, for excluding gays and lesbians from its ambit.

An authority has been established to determine whether a person is transgender, a provision that also faced backlash from the opposition.

According to a law ministry notification dated March 30, the amended law will come into effect on a date appointed by the Central Government through a notification in the official gazette.

During debates in both Houses of Parliament, while the government said the objective is to protect transgender persons, the opposition slammed the proposed legislation for taking away the right to self-determination of identity, such as gay and lesbian individuals, and demanded that it be sent to a standing committee for proper consultations.

 

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The bill seeks to give a precise definition of the term "transgender" and exclude "different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities" from the ambit of the proposed law.

It underlines that a transgender person "shall not include, nor shall ever have been so included, persons with different sexual orientations and self-perceived sexual identities."  "The intent, object and purpose of the Act is and was to protect a specified class of persons socially and culturally known as transgender people who face societal discrimination of an extreme and oppressive nature.

"The purpose was and is not to protect each and every class of persons with various gender identities, self-perceived sex/gender identities or gender fluidities," the bill says.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Transgender Bill Rights of Transgender Persons Bill Transgender President of India Transgenders

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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