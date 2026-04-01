IMD forecasts rain, gusty winds across India; Delhi to remain cloudy

A fresh round of rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected across northern states, including Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with intermittent activity over the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rajasthan will also see intermittent rainfall, especially in eastern parts. Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha, may experience thundersqualls and hailstorms in isolated areas.

Maharashtra and Gujarat are also expected to see rain with lightning and gusty winds. Northeastern states will receive widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, with chances of heavy rain in parts of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. Eastern states like Odisha and Jharkhand may also see scattered showers.

Temperature outlook

Maximum temperatures are expected to rise slightly over northwest India before easing later in the week, staying near to below normal levels. Elsewhere, most regions, including central, western and eastern India are likely to see a gradual cooling trend, with only brief or minimal fluctuations in some pockets.

Delhi weather forecast

According to the weather bulletin, the national capital is expected to see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The maximum temperatures is to hover around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum is to stay near 18 degrees Celsius. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over the next few days, while the temperatures are likely to remain near comfortable levels.