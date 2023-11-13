Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Tunnel collapse: 'Address ecology in Himalayas for safe development'

For development in the Himalayas, it is necessary to first address ecological concerns, he said

Yamunotri highway, tunnel

Photo: X@ANINewsUP

Press Trust of India Dehradun
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Horrific incidents like the partial collapse of an under construction tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarkashi's Silkyara would continue to happen if ecological concerns were not addressed, noted environmentalist Ravi Chopra said on Monday.
Chopra had resigned last year as the chairman of a Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee on Char Dham all-weather road expressing disappointment over the apex court order limiting the panel's jurisdiction to only two 'non defence' stretches of the project.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
For development in the Himalayas, it is necessary to first address ecological concerns, he said, adding sustainable development demands approaches that are both geologically and ecologically sound.
"Unless this balance is achieved such horrific incidents will continue to happen," Chopra told PTI.
A portion of the tunnel between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed in the early hours of Sunday. Rescue operations are being carried out to evacuate 40 labourers trapped inside.
Some experts are also unhappy with the methods being adopted for the construction of Char Dham all-weather highways, especially the widening of roads.
Former advisor to the State Planning Commission, Harshapati Uniyal, said, "These all-weather roads are a tragedy for Uttarakhand, especially because of the wrong techniques being used for their widening. The river valley alignment cannot be considered safe. If you disturb the slopes, disasters like landslides are inevitable."

In the first decade after the formation of Uttarakhand, the number of natural disasters was very less. In 2002, 36 people died in a cloudburst in Ghansali area of Tehri district, while in 2003, a landslide from Varunavat mountain in Uttarkashi town caused huge devastation.
However, after 2010, the number of natural disasters increased significantly. The Kedarnath disaster of June 2013 was of an unprecedented magnitude killing thousands of people, Uniyal said.
During monsoon, small and big disasters keep occurring in the state from time to time. During this period, cracks also appeared on Kedarnath and Badrinath highways due to which traffic was disrupted.
The Char Dham road project also suffered damage at many places in the Garhwal region.
Quoting Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uniyal said there was a loss of about Rs 1,000 crore in the state this monsoon.
In the landslide-zone map presented by ISRO, Rudraprayag district has been shown to be very vulnerable to disasters but the government has not taken any steps towards reducing them, he alleged.

Also Read

Indian, Japanese scientists discover 600 million-year-old ancient ocean

Uttarakhand Diwas 2023: History, importance, traditional food and wishes

PM assured all possible assistance: Dhami takes stock of tunnel collapse

All trapped workers safe, says CM Dhami on Uttarkashi tunnel collapse

Four-lane bridge collapsed in Bihar, CM Nitish assured strict legal action

2,000 people from Myanmar cross over to India as gunfight rocks Chin state

Ministry of Law and Justice notifies transfer of several high court judges

India's first pollution OPD sees flat response despite spike in AQI

At least 1,175 died in road accidents in Delhi till Oct 31: Police

About 3,500 exhibitors to showcase products at int'l trade fair from Nov 14

Kedarnath Dham is in Rudraprayag district.
Earlier this year, a case of land subsidence was also reported in Joshimath where some residents blamed NTPC's 520 MW Tapovan-Vishnugad hydroelectric project for the problem.
Uniyal said due to the underground tunnel of the project passing near the hill town, cracks had appeared in the buildings and roads of the city.
Social activist Shivanand Chamoli, who has been vocal on these issues, said considering the sensitivity of the Himalayas, development projects should be examined from every aspect before permission is given.
"If development work is carried out in a haphazard manner, disasters will definitely occur," Chamoli said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand ecological sustainability Himalayas

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon