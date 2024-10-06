Business Standard
Home / India News / Two stranded foreign mountaineers safely rescued from Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Two stranded foreign mountaineers safely rescued from Uttarakhand's Chamoli

Though looking somewhat tired, the experienced mountaineers wore a smile when they were brought to the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the Indian Air Force and SDRF personnel on Sunday morning

Stranded mountaineers rescued

Stranded mountaineers rescued | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Gopeshwar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two foreign women mountaineers, who were stranded at a height of 6,015 metres on way to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, were rescued on Sunday morning, the District Disaster Management Centre here said.

The mountaineers -- Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the United Kingdom -- were stranded since October 3.

Both are safe despite their ordeal lasting three days.

Though looking somewhat tired, the experienced mountaineers wore a smile when they were brought to the Jyotirmath (Joshimath) helipad by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel on Sunday morning.

 

A joint operation by the IAF, SDRF and the State Disaster Management Authority carried out over the past two days led to their safe evacuation.

Two IAF helicopters began a search operation to trace them on Friday. They were joined by climbing trained SDRF personnel on Saturday to assist in the operations hampered by fog and adverse weather conditions.

The two were part of a foreign mountaineering expedition by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

The two got stranded after their bag containing food and vital climbing gear fell into a gorge when they were at a height of 6,015 metres on way to Chaukhamba III peak situated at 6,995 metres.


First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

