U'khand govt will make PM Modi's '9 requests' basis of development: Dhami

The chief minister said Prime Minister Modi has shown his affection towards Uttarakhand by expressing concern over the state's dialect, preservation of languages as well as migration

The chief minister said that his government would make Prime Minister Modi's requests the basis of its policies and will work on all of them with public support | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state government will make the 'nine requests' made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people and tourists of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day the basis of development.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Modi has shown his affection towards Uttarakhand by expressing concern over the state's dialect, preservation of languages as well as migration.

The state government will move forward by considering the prime minister's 'nine requests' as the basic mantra of development, he added, according to a statement issued here.

In his video message on Saturday on the occasion of Uttarakhand entering its Silver Jubilee year, Prime Minister Modi had made five appeals to people of the state and four appeals to the tourists and pilgrims visiting the state.

 

He urged the people of Uttarakhand to teach dialects like Garhwali, Kumauni and Jaunsari etc. to their future generations for their identity, plant 'one tree in the name of mother' to protect the environment and reduce the impact of climate change, speed up the water cleanliness campaign by conserving their water sources, keep visiting the villages and convert their old houses into 'home stays' and make them a source of income.

Prime Minister Modi also appealed to the tourists visiting Uttarakhand to avoid single-use plastic in the Himalayas, spend at least five per cent of their travel expenses on purchasing local products under 'Vocal for Local' while visiting the mountains, follow traffic rules and respect the decorum of the pilgrimage sites.

The chief minister said that his government would make Prime Minister Modi's requests the basis of its policies and will work on all of them with public support.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

