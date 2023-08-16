Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises above danger mark once again: Data

According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data, the water level has witnessed a steady rise, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 meters to 205.39 meters at 10 pm on Tuesday

Yamuna

Heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, has led to a rapid increase in the river's water level

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 8:13 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The water level in the Yamuna River has once again risen above the danger mark, reaching 205.39 meters at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi on Tuesday.
According to the Central Water Commission's (CWC) data, the water level has witnessed a steady rise, crossing the danger mark of 205.33 meters to 205.39 meters at 10 pm on Tuesday.
Heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, has led to a rapid increase in the river's water level.
The water level at the Old Railway Bridge was 204.94 m, at 6 pm.
According to the CWC, Yamuna's water level crossed the warning level at 3 pm in Delhi with the level rising to 204.57 meters. The 'warning' level is 204.5 m.
The Central Water Commission (CWC) predicted that the level is set to rise further to 205 m by 5 am on Wednesday.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Yamuna's water level rises slightly to 205.58 mt, still above danger mark

Yamuna level stabilises; Delhi likely to face drinking water shortage

India's digital revolution soars: PM highlights telecom sector milestones

Security boosted at Indian embassy in US amid call for Khalistani protests

India a key player in maintaining the multilateral system: Ruchira Kamboj

PM Modi should declare Himachal disaster-hit state: Congress chief Singh

HP CM chairs review meet; orders to restore power, water supply schemes

A month earlier heavy rainfall in the river's catchment area caused floods in several areas of the national capital. On July 13, the Yamuna in Delhi registered its highest-ever recorded flood level at 208.66 m.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yamuna Delhi Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand Monsoon heavy rains Water Level

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 8:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Independence Eve AddressTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: 20 Best quotes, wishes and messagesIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon