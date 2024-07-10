Anusuya to Anukathir Surya: Govt approves IRS officer's gender, name change

The ministry in its order stated that the request of the IRS officer has been considered and approved (Photo:Facebook)

In a notable move, the central government has approved a Hyderabad-based Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer’s request for a name and gender change. M Anusuya, who is currently serving as Joint Commissioner at the office of the Chief Commissioner, Customs, Excise, and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal in Hyderabad, will now be officially recognised as ‘Mr M Anukathir Surya’.

The approval, confirmed through an office order signed by the Under Secretary of the Department of Revenue (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs), Ministry of Finance, marks a significant milestone. The order states that henceforth, the officer will be identified as Mr M Anukathir Surya in all official records. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Hyderabad has a history of progressive actions regarding gender identity. In June 2015, a law student from National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) University successfully requested the removal of gender identification from their graduation certificate, opting for the honorific prefix ‘Mx’ instead of ‘Ms’. The student said that it was a pioneering step towards acknowledging gender fluidity in India.

Continuing this progressive trend, in March 2022, NALSAR University in Hyderabad designated a hostel floor as an inclusive space for LGBTQ+ students, further fostering an environment of acceptance and inclusivity.

In another landmark achievement, Ruth Paul John, who secured a position in the MD Emergency Medicine programme at ESI Hospital in Hyderabad, became the first transgender doctor to pursue post-graduation in India. Ruth, supported by Osmania General Hospital and various voluntary organisations, raised funds to enrol in the programme, highlighting the supportive network within the city.

In July last year, the Telangana government inaugurated the first transgender clinic at Osmania General Hospital, with doctors receiving specialised sensitisation training to cater to the community’s needs.

This February, the University of Hyderabad announced its transgender policy, set to commence in the 2024-25 academic year, following Delhi University’s similar initiative, further solidifying Hyderabad’s position as a leader in championing transgender rights and inclusivity.