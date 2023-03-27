close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Unseasonal rains hit wheat crop in Punjab, Haryana; CMs promise relief

With the harvesting of wheat about to start, standing wheat crop was damaged after unseasonal rains accompanying strong winds lashed Punjab and Haryana last week

IANS Chandigarh
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

With the harvesting of wheat about to start, standing wheat crop was damaged after unseasonal rains accompanying strong winds lashed Punjab and Haryana last week. However, the Chief Ministers of the two states have promised compensation for the crop loss.

"The strong winds and rain have damaged our wheat crop. The government should immediately order girdawri (harvest inspection) and offer compensation to farmers," said Gurdev Singh, a farmer in Moga district of Punjab.

Punjab produces about 130 lakh tonnes wheat, while in Haryana it is over 85 lakh tonnes.

Fearing widespread crop loss, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a 25 per cent upward revision in the compensation for the crop loss.

The Chief Minister, who conducted a whirlwind tour of villages in Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda and Patiala to assess the damage, said on Sunday in case the loss is more than 75 per cent then the state government will compensate the farmers with Rs 15,000 per acre.

Likewise, he said, if the loss was between 33 and 75 per cent then the farmers will get a compensation worth Rs 6,750 per acre.

Also Read

Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh

No fresh tax proposed in Haryana budget for 2023-24, says CM Khattar

Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana

Punjab govt won't hesitate in taking tough decisions: Kejriwal on Amritpal

Punjab, Haryana chief ministers meet over Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue

Bank borrower should be heard before declaring account as fraud: SC

IIT-M researchers develop device to detect milk adulteration in 30 seconds

Congress-led Oppn protest outside Parliament, seek probe in Adani matter

Decide on sanction for prosecution against govt officers within 6 mths: HC

Delhi govt orders audit of subsidy to discoms to check disparity: Atishi

Similarly, Mann said the labourers will get 10 per cent as compensation so that they do not face any problem in life, adding Rs 95,100 will be paid as compensation to full house damage whereas Rs 5,200 will be given for minor damage to houses.

The Chief Minister further said in order to safeguard the interests of the farmers from nature's fury, the government will soon introduce a crop insurance scheme for the food growers of the country.

He said earlier the crop insurance scheme announced by the Union government had remained confined to the papers only but this scheme will give real succor to the farmers.

On the other hand, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the farmers would get full compensation for crop loss by May after assessing the damage due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

He said the work of agirdawari' would be completed in 15 days and compensation would be given to all the farmers in a transparent manner.

He said the government has given compensation of Rs 1,300 crore to the farmers.

It is mandatory for the farmers to fill the details of their losses on the e-Fasal Kshatipurti portal.

"Apart from this, those farmers who cannot fill the assessment of losses on the portal themselves can get it filled by visiting the Common Service Centre. Its expenses will be borne by the government," Khattar added.

He said the farmers who get crop insurance are paid by the company and the farmers who do not get insurance will be given compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre by the government.

--IANS

vg/ksk/

Topics : Haryana | Punjab | Unseasonal rains | crop loss | Manohar Lal Khattar | Bhagwant Mann

First Published: Mar 27 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon