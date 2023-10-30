PM Modi to chair meeting of Shree Somnath Trust at Raj Bhavan in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who heads the Shree Somnath Trust which manages the affairs of the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat, will chair a meeting of the body at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening.

"A meeting of Shree Somnath Trust (SST) will be held at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar at 5 pm under the chairmanship of PM Modi," said PK Laheri, former Gujarat bureaucrat and one of the trustees of SST.

The temple is situated near Veraval town in Gir Somnath district.

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat which started on Monday. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the famous temple of Goddess Amba in Ambaji town in Banaskantha district.

Modi was appointed the chairman of the SST in January 2021 after the demise of the then-chairman and former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel.

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar, and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia are the trustees of SST.

Generally, trustees review the progress of ongoing development works being carried out by the trust and approve new projects during such meetings.