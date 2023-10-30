close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

PM Modi to chair meeting of Shree Somnath Trust at Raj Bhavan in Gujarat

The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat which started on Monday. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the famous temple of Goddess Amba in Ambaji town in Banaskantha district

narendra modi

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar, and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia are the trustees of SST

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 4:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who heads the Shree Somnath Trust which manages the affairs of the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat, will chair a meeting of the body at Raj Bhavan on Monday evening.
"A meeting of Shree Somnath Trust (SST) will be held at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar at 5 pm under the chairmanship of PM Modi," said PK Laheri, former Gujarat bureaucrat and one of the trustees of SST.
The temple is situated near Veraval town in Gir Somnath district.
The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Gujarat which started on Monday. Earlier in the day, he offered prayers at the famous temple of Goddess Amba in Ambaji town in Banaskantha district.
Modi was appointed the chairman of the SST in January 2021 after the demise of the then-chairman and former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel.
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat-based scholar JD Parmar, and businessman Harshvardhan Neotia are the trustees of SST.
Generally, trustees review the progress of ongoing development works being carried out by the trust and approve new projects during such meetings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

PM Modi visits robot exhibition, inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

20 yrs of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: PM Modi on 2-day visit to Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy: PM Modi calls Gujarat CM, takes stock of measures

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

India becomes model for nations engaged in health sector reforms: Mandaviya

India's rapid development, praise across world due to stable govt: PM Modi

National Unity Day 2023: Date, history, importance, wishes and more

AB-HWCs recorded over 2.1 bn footfalls till Oct 24: Mansukh Mandaviya

IIT Madras, Tel Aviv University develop effective aerogel-adsorbents

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Gujarat

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Andhra Train AccidentGold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon