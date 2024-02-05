Sensex (    %)
                        
UP Budget: Rs 195 cr for sports, 50 international trainers to be hired

The state budget has proposed Rs 195 crore for the development of sports infrastructure in various districts, which is 67 per cent more than the current year

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

With a view to provide world-class training to athletes at residential sports hostels, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday proposed in the next fiscal's budget hiring of 50 international trainers.
The state budget has proposed Rs 195 crore for the development of sports infrastructure in various districts, which is 67 per cent more than the current year.
The state government said that 50 international players will be enlisted for training of sportsmen at an honorarium of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, state's finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said.
He said Rs 50 crore is proposed for the construction of sports infrastructure with private participation in the state and Rs 50 crore for to reward the victorious players in national and international competitions.
He said Rs 12 crore is proposed for the setting up of a sports science and injury centre.

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh budget Uttar Pradesh government sports

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

